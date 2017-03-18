‘RHOA’ Season 9 Reunion Special: Season 10 Hints, More Shade Throwing Expected

Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) Season 9’s drama is almost coming to a close and that means there is so much excitement on the show’s reunion special. Filming for RHOA Season 9’s reunion recently wrapped up and from the looks of it, there will be so many questions that need to be answered and host Andy Cohen is already excited about how intense the drama could get.

Cohen recently posted a short clip seemingly hinting at the shocking revelations to come from the Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 9 cast. One of the revelations expected to be addressed in the reunion special is NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak’s comeback, Essence reported.

Frenemies Leakes and Zolciak have always been the source of drama for the show. Kim was last seen on Real Housewives of Atlantain Season 5 while NeNe left the show after Season 8.

Rumors are rife that the two could make a return and bring more drama to RHOA Season 10. TMZ first reported that the Don’t Be Tardy actress and The New Normal star have been offered to return as the housewives.

Sources for the publication revealed that Bravo wants them back and Leakes and Zolciak are reportedly interested in the offer. However, Kim and NeNe’s current projects seem to be getting in the way.

It was also mentioned that the network is willing to negotiate and have the frenemies back as part-time cast members. While that remains to be seen, the RHOA reunion special is expected to address Season 9’s biggest drama — the fight between Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams over sex claims.

To recall, there was a sort of romantic encounter between Kandi and Porsha and both of them have different stories to tell about what really went down. Porsha also accused Kandi of drugging her for sex.

Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 9 star Cynthia Bailey confirmed to The Daily Dish that the reunion is expected to feature more of the drama between her co-stars.

“There’s obviously going to be a lot between Porsha and Kandi, for sure, because that just went on for way longer than it needed to. So hopefully they’ll get all that together.”

Bailey’s divorce from husband Peter Thomas could also be one of the highlights of RHOA’s reunion special. Another teaser from the RHOA Season 9 reunion special shows where the housewives will be seated once the debate and shade throwing starts.

As seen on the seating chart photo from The Daily Dish, reunion host Andy Cohen is seated in the middle of two groups: one side was composed of Kenya Moore, Cynthia and Kandi while the other was composed of Phaedra Parks, Porsha Williams and Sheree Whitfield.

Fans are looking forward to shocking moments and heated arguments that will probably happen between former best friends Kandi and Phaedra in the RHOA reunion special. Moore and Bailey’s seating location also tells how these two could stand up for Kandi against Phaedra and Portia.

Miami???? I am on my way! Long night. Was in the struggle to make this flight. See u guys soon???? #jazzinthegardens2017 #cynthiabaileyeyewearpopupshop #womenempowermentpanelist #sleepy A post shared by Cynthia Bailey (@cynthiabailey10) on Mar 17, 2017 at 3:45am PDT

Bailey even said that Porsha’s accusations against Kandi just “sounds crazy.” Although she finds it hard to separate fact from fiction, the 49-year-old actress knows one thing – Kandi is the “realest” person she knows.

“Kandi’s always been super transparent. Kandi’s the realest girl in the group. And she has no problem putting herself out there, the good, bad, and the ugly.”

Real Housewives of Atlanta’s reunion special is a gathering of the cast so they can discuss what had transpired in the season. The reunion is where the women get a “refresher” on all the words that have come out of or slipped from their mouths, as how Bailey put it.

Real Housewives of Atlanta have a few episodes left before the hotly anticipated reunion special. Catch more drama on Sundays, 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

[Featured Image by Rick Diamond/Getty Images]