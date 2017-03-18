‘The Belko Experiment’ Trashed By Critics Who Call It ‘Boring’ And ‘Juvenile’

Horror fans anticipating the release of The Belko Experiment were met with a chorus of boos and jeers from the nation’s film critics. The low-budget film, starring Tony Goldwyn, John Gallagher Jr., and Melonie Diaz, was never expected to be a critically acclaimed blockbuster, but anticipation had been slowly building due to a chill-inducing ad campaign.

Opening opposite Disney’s big-budget live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast, The Belko Experiment focuses on a group of Americans working in a high-tech office building in Bogotá, Columbia who face a nightmare scenario where they are placed on lockdown and forced into a fight for their lives. Adding to their disturbing predicament, the employees all have explosives implanted in their heads that will go off, according to a mysterious voice on the building’s loudspeaker, if they don’t start killing each other.

Forget the beauty and see the beast. The #BelkoExperiment is NOW PLAYING in theaters everywhere. Get your tix here: https://t.co/XDoY3QdIhp pic.twitter.com/FPM2J2RPYb — The Belko Experiment (@BHTilt) March 17, 2017

The Belko Experiment A Terrible Experience According To These Critics

Calling The Belko Experiment “horrifying for all the wrong reasons” and “reprehensible,” Vanity Fair critic Jordan Hoffman panned the film for unnecessary violence and gore that didn’t move the plot forward. Hoffman leveled animus at the film’s director Greg McLean and writer James Gunn, saying that they crafted a film that “devolves into a cavalcade of gruesome squibs, exit wounds, and creative kills amid the cries and pleas for mercy” as the movie’s characters’ grapple with the decision to murder each other for survival.

It's Casualty Friday at Belko. #Scandal's @tonygoldwyn takes a different kind of leadership role in The #BelkoExperiment, out Friday. pic.twitter.com/0ILbFrCToh — The Belko Experiment (@BHTilt) March 10, 2017

Todd VanDerWerff at Vox expressed disdain for The Belko Experiment, likening it to a horrendous mashup of The Office and The Hunger Games that resembles bad fan fiction. Pointing to a “lazy” rendering of corporate culture, VanDerWerff alluded the missed potential the film had in satirizing the American workplace. He also referenced plot points that felt dated and underdeveloped.

Who's checking this out this weekend? #thebelkoexperiment A post shared by Blumhouse Productions (@blumhouse) on Mar 13, 2017 at 11:11am PDT

Clocking in at just under 90 minutes, The Belko Experiment’s short length was a plus in an otherwise lukewarm review from Screen Rant’s Chris Agar who found the film “underwritten” with “run-of-the-mill direction.” Agar’s assessment that the film’s “high aspirations” are not fulfilled is in line with most of the negative reviews.

#BelkoExperiment: Why shooting in Colombia was as wild after hours as on set https://t.co/dG2kJlwM5v @BHTilt pic.twitter.com/gz50b8sYAO — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 17, 2017

The bad reviews for The Belko Experiment come on the heels of the nearly universal critical acclaim for Blumhouse Production’s recent film Get Out, directed by Jordan Peele. The aspects of Get Out that delighted audiences and critics alike are missing from The Belko Experiment according to Forbes‘ contributor Scott Mendelson.

Who's checking this out this weekend? #thebelkoexperiment A post shared by Blumhouse Productions (@blumhouse) on Mar 13, 2017 at 11:11am PDT

In his mixed review, Mendelson praised the first half of the film but ultimately felt it did not meet the standard achieved by other Blumhouse releases such as The Purge series.

Many of The Belko Experiment’s lackluster reviews reference its similarities to the 2000 Japanese drama Battle Royale directed by Kinji Fukasaku. Hailed as a cult classic, Battle Royale shares similarities in plot to The Belko Experiment, such as the use of explosive devices to incite violence in the survival of the fittest death match.

The #BelkoExperiment in theaters NOW. Who will survive? Read up all about it in the latest issue of @ScreamHorrorMag #belkocares pic.twitter.com/DeTLUOg84Y — Howard Gorman (@HowardGorman) March 17, 2017

Though many critics were less than enamored, The Belko Experiment did manage to garner good reviews from numerous reviewers, which indicates that the film is a polarizing viewing experience.

In praising The Belko Experiment, Mic reviewer Miles Surrey noted that it is a good film to see with friends if expectations remain tempered.

As long as you’re not expecting thought-provoking social commentary, you’ll leave the theater satisfied, and perhaps, more wary of which of your co-workers could get pushed over the edge first.

Audiences And Critics Disagree On The Belko Experiment

Early audience responses from moviegoers have been mostly positive for The Belko Experiment, in significant contrast to the critics.

Just saw THE BELKO EXPERIMENT (@BHTilt) and 1) it was amazing and 2) I am shook down to my core. A MUST-SEE for all horror fans. — Alexander M4Milton ❄ (@thedealwithalex) March 18, 2017

I have no words except DAMN I LOVED THAT MOVIE @BHTilt The Belko Experiment was awesome. Great soundtrack also pic.twitter.com/WOMIHC4idR — jaye (@horrormadam) March 17, 2017

While Beauty and The Beast expected to break box office records, expectations for The Belko Experiment are modest. The horror film is expected to earn back its production budget of $5 million dollars on only 1,250 screens according to Deadline, but it will not match the recent earnings of other Blumhouse Productions films.

[Featured Image by Eric Charbonneau/AP Images]