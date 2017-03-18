‘Big Brother Canada 2017’: Spoilers Reveal ‘BBCAN 5’ Week 2 HOH, Nomination Plan

Although the second episode of Big Brother Canada 2017 just aired Thursday night, the BBCAN 5 houseguests have been living in their new elaborate digs for around a week or so. As a result, live feed spoilers have revealed that the week 2 Head of Household (HOH) has already been crowned and plans are currently underway for cast member nominations.

This season of Big Brother Canada is filled with cast members that consist of 8 newbies and 8 returning players and takes place in a magnificent futuristic house that looks like it came straight out of a sci-fi movie.

On Thursday night’s episode of BBCAN 5, viewers witnessed the very first eviction of the season.

Karen AKA THE DEVIL just nominated my boyfriend Mark & Demetres. #BBCAN5 pic.twitter.com/zt8oDzndmJ — Reality Recaps (@RealityRecaps) March 17, 2017

New players Mark Chrysler and Demetres Giannitsos were put on the chopping block by week 1 HOH Karen Singbeil, also a newbie to Big Brother Canada. Cast mates voted to send Mark packing and Demetres found himself safe for at least another week.

#CBC Big Brother Canada exit interview – Mark Chrysler on where his game went wrong -… https://t.co/zdCRvfPMXr #BigBrotherUK pic.twitter.com/VuUk9C51xl — Big Brother UK (@iBigBrotherNEWS) March 17, 2017

In addition, on the March 16 episode, BBCAN 5 host Arisa Cox revealed the houseguest the public voted to time warp into the future. In other words, Canadians decided which cast member they would like to see immune from eviction until it comes down to jury selection in a few weeks.

According to Global TV, returning player Neda Kalantar won as the Canadian public gave her 21% of the votes, with Kevin Martin, yet another veteran player, coming in not far behind with 17%.

As for the new Big Brother Canada HOH, live feed spoilers reveal that Demetres, who was at risk of being evicted week 1, won the week 2 HOH competition and now finds himself in power.

Demetres has vocally made it known he is no fan of Canada’s current heavyweight boxing champion and fellow new player Dillon Carman, and has been scheming with some of the other houseguests to get Dillon out. According to Big Brother Network, Demetres spoke with fellow houseguests Ika Wong and Bruno Ielo, both veteran players, about his plans.

Demetres said he definitely plans to nominate Dillon for eviction, and also relayed that either Jackie McCurrach or Emily Hawkin, both fellow newbies, would sit beside the boxing champ on the chopping block. Big Brother Network reports that Bruno emphasized to Demetres that Jackie should be up for eviction because she is more athletic, which makes her a bigger physical threat to win the upcoming Power of Veto (POV) competition. If she did so, this would likely result in Demetres nominations changing as she would most certainly remove herself from the block.

Bruno’s argument appears to have swayed Demetres, who told Ika that Emily would be in jeopardy this week along with Dillon as the two nominees. According to Big Brother Network, if either of the nominees is saved with the POV, Demetres has his sights set on Jackie as a replacement.

Cass trust me, we ALL know you do what you want. @flatshanlon #BBCAN5 pic.twitter.com/zuFVqoGYdu — ET Canada (@ETCanada) March 17, 2017

Live feed spoilers from Joker’s Updates reveal that at around 8:30 p.m. Big Brother Canada house time, veteran cast member Cassandra Shahinfar attempted to convince Dre Gwenaelle, a new houseguest, to approach HOH Demetres and tell him to nominate Bruno and Kevin for eviction. About 9 minutes later, Cassandra revealed to Karen she believes Bruno should be on the block. Not long after, Cassandra prompted Jackie to speak to Demetres to convince him to nominate Bruno for eviction. Jackie, however, seemed hesitant to make such a move and told Cassandra she didn’t feel comfortable doing so.

Whatever happens, nothing is set in stone until the POV is played, which will determine if a nominee is saved or if the week 2 nominations remain the same.

Big Brother Canada airs on Canada’s Global TV Monday and Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. ET and Thursday evenings at 8 p.m. Eastern Time. Live feed access to the BBCAN 5 house is available on the Global TV website.

[Featured Image by Milleflore Images/Thinkstock]