‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood Shares Adorable Note From Daughter Leah

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood recently took to Twitter to share an adorable note from her eight-year-old daughter Leah, and it will definitely bring a smile to your face.

Amber shares custody of her daughter with her ex-fiancé Gary Shirley, who she first appeared with on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant. Amber is currently planning a wedding with her fiancé Matt Baier, who seems to have brought her an immense amount of happiness, despite being many years older. Lately, the news surrounding Portwood has been about her upcoming wedding (not that that’s a bad thing), so it was refreshing to hear something different regarding Amber, especially about Leah.

Leah’s Note

“I like art it’s fun and makes me happy. Never say never but never think your life will be the same. When I’m sad I think of things that make me happy. Don’t think you don’t make mistakes everyone does. My step dad’s mac and cheese is the best. My step mom’s name is Kristina my dad’s name is Gary my mom’s name is Amber my step dad’s name is Matt. My favorite food is mac and cheese. My favorite dessert is ice cream. My favorite band is Alice in chains. My family is very special and I love them all so much. My mom is my lead I love her so much. My snowflakes look something like this.”

Of course, because it was simply too cute not to, Amber shared a picture of the note on Twitter, and captioned it by saying: “It shows how much a family can come together and have a happy child..So proud.”

She is so amazing PG.1 pic.twitter.com/KDaZje945J — Amber Portwood (@AmberLPortwood) March 14, 2017

It shows how much a family can come together and have a happy child..So proud???????? pic.twitter.com/lnneHQGTCH — Amber Portwood (@AmberLPortwood) March 14, 2017

Fan’s Reactions

Everyone has come to love Leah since she first appeared on 16 and Pregnant when she was just a newborn baby, and fans love getting to watch her grow now on Teen Mom OG. Needless to say, they were very excited to get to check out her sweet letter, and left comments on Amber’s Twitter account, praising her and Gary for how they are raising their daughter.

“So proud of how much you have grown as a person and as a mom! Leah is lucky to have such a caring family!” one fan wrote, while another added, “Leah is a credit to both u and Gary. U have shown her that anyone can come through adversity and be a success.”

@AmberLPortwood lololol Alice in Chains – GREAT TASTE KIDDO! — Rhiannon Frampton (@blondemumma80) March 14, 2017

Amber’s fans also called out Leah’s taste in music.

“Alice in chains you’re raising her right!!!” one wrote.

“Alice In Chains! love that! You do have a healthy happy child,” another follower added. “Always be proud.”

Amber’s Wedding Plans

Amber and Matt have been engaged for some time now, but hadn’t revealed when the wedding would be taking place. However, during a recent interview with E! News,Portwood and Baier revealed that they would be tying-the-knot in October.

“This October,” Matt said. “Ideally, Oct. 10 because that was the day we met in person for the first time.”

He added: “I’m so proud of Amber’s business and, more importantly, how far she’s come as a person. When she sets her mind to something, she exceeds everyone’s expectations.”

Teen Mom OG will return to MTV for its seventh season on Monday, April 17, at 9 p.m. ET.

