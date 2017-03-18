The Fappening 2.0: Celeb Jihad Ignores Legal Threat To Remove Nude Celeb Photos

The Fappening 2.0 has been going down on the internet. Anonymous hackers have leaked photos of Amanda Seyfried, Emma Watson, and Mischa Barton. Hollywood’s latest victims include Katie Cassidy, WWE superstar Paige, and Zach Efron’s ex-girlfriend Sami Miro.

The nude photos have circulated on social media, Reddit, the dark web, 4chan, and other websites. Celeb Jihad has also been circulating the content and continues to ignore legal threats from Amanda Seyfried and Emma Watson. The lewd celebrity gossip website refuses to remove the nude photos.

According to Tech Worm, it’s not clear how Celeb Jihad obtained over the 120 photos, but they aren’t usually known for leaking nude photos of celebrities. The satirical website is known for publishing, “Rumors, speculation, assumptions, opinions [and] fiction, as well as factual information.”

Celeb Jihad has posted sex tapes and photos of celebrities that were proven to be fake. The website explains that the “information on this site may or may not be true and is not meant to be taken as fact. CelebJihad.com makes no warranty as to the validity of any claims. CelebJihad.com uses invented names in all its stories, except in cases when public figures are being satirized. Any other use of real names is accidental and coincidental.”

Earlier this week, intimate photos of Amanda Seyfried, Emma Watson, and Mischa Barton surfaced. Both Watson and Seyfried threatened legal action against the websites that circulated their personal content. Reddit’s mods removed the photos from its forum while the photos are still up on 4chan. Celeb Jihad has also refused to remove the photos as it has seen an increase in visitors and traffic to its site.

However, according to the International Business Times, Celeb Jihad has replaced nude photos of Amanda Seyfried with Photoshopped nudes of the actress. The gossip site also removed the original photos after Seyfried’s lawyer demanded to “immediately and permanently” take down the photos

“We are reviewing the [legal] letter and will consult the holy Qur’an for guidance,” Celeb Jihad responded to Gossip Cop as the photos of Seyfried remained on its website at the time.

“Amanda Seyfried is claiming that she is the copyright holder of the leaked photos, so we have replaced them with Amanda’s nude scenes and vastly superior naked photos,” a message on the website reads.

However, Emma Watson’s intimate photos still remain on the website.

Celeb Jihad is the same website that posted private photos of Lucy Hale last December but removed them after the actress threatened them with a lawsuit. The first celebrity nude photo leaked occurred back in 2014 and was called “The Fappening” after a subreddit by the same name that was created for the intimate content and news related to the leaked images that were originally posted on 4chan.

Ryan Collins was the name of the first Fappening who hacked into the iCloud accounts of many actresses, including Ariana Grande, Brie Larson, Jennifer Lawrence, Kaley Cuoco, Kate Upton, Kim Kardashian, Lea Michele, and Victoria Justice and leaked their personal photos and videos. He later pleaded guilty to hacking into the computers and devices of over 100 victims.

According to Gizmodo, Wednesday, March 15 marked one year since Collins was charged with violating the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act. For this latest hack, no one has stepped forward to take credit for the leaks. It’s unknown of this latest leak is similar to the 2014 Fappening in which a similar exploit was used to gain access to the nude photos.

“The photos are from a clothes fitting Emma had with a stylist a couple of years ago have been stolen,” her publicist told BBC on Wednesday. “They are not nude photographs. Lawyers have been instructed and we are not commenting further.”

Amanda Seyfried’s rep has not further commented on this ongoing matter.

[Featured image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]