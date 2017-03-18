Breaking: Artie Lange Busted With Heroin and Cocaine in Parking Garage

Howard Stern Show alum Artie Lange revealed Friday that he was arrested for possession of heroin, cocaine, and drug paraphernalia outside his Hoboken, New Jersey apartment this past weekend.

Lange, whose long history of drug addiction eventually led to the end of his Howard Stern Show career, posted a series of messages to his Twitter account on Friday to let his fans know the details on what had gone down.

Hey guys. I was arrested. I’m doing great. Physically too! I’m in St. Louis & will be on stage this weekend at The Funnybone! Love u all!.. — Artie Lange (@artiequitter) March 17, 2017

Lange also stated that he realizes he may have jeopardized his current gig as an actor on the HBO series “Crashing.” Artie also gave a shout out to the lead actor Pete Holmes and director Judd Apatow as news of his drug arrest spread:

To u worried fans pls know I love u. Also know I’ve never wanted to live more!If HBO has to let me go Its my bad! Judd, Pete & u. Thx! — Artie Lange (@artiequitter) March 17, 2017

Artie Lange’s struggle with heroin addiction became a major focus of the Howard Stern Show when Lange worked as Stern’s sidekick from 2001-2009. Heattempted suicide by stabbing himself nine times in January 2010. Page Six broke the story and Howard Stern broke down in tears reading it the following Monday on air. Lange had been frequently absent from the show, and when he did appear on the show was visibly ill.

Artie Lange says that the Hoboken police who arrested him treated him “so great” and were total “professionals,” adding “now a lawyer tells me what to do.