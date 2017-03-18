Blake Shelton Teases Proposing To Gwen Stefani On ‘The Voice’

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani may finally get engaged on air! In the newly released outtakes from The Voice 2017, fans got a glimpse of the top 7 moments that happened off air. The coaches, which include the famous couple, were caught being silly but the second outtake got them in the hot seat.

“What about, like, a proposal on the show?” Alicia Keys suddenly asked them.

“Would that make you feel weird, Gwen?” Shelton asked his girlfriend.

“That would be my dream come true!” Stefani gushed.

In the fifth outtake, the lovebirds were caught having some intimate time together – with the country charmer standing in front of his girlfriend’s chair. The “Girl on Fire” hitmaker decided to tease them by walking to Adam Levine’s chair and cuddling him.

Early this year, there have been reports coming out that Shelton may propose to Stefani on The Voice this season. According to Radar Online, the celebrity couple is getting a bonus that is significantly higher than the other coaches to keep their on-screen romance alive.

“Bosses are really, really pushing for this,” an insider revealed. “They want nothing more than for Blake to propose to Gwen during a taping of the show.”

However, the couple are also expected to mix PDA with some fierce competition. Unlike season 9 wherein the 40-year-old country singer and the 47-year pop star were still in the courtship stage, the audience will now see a few fights between the couple.

“The producers really want to see Gwen and Blake in competition more often this upcoming season, versus working with each other like they have in the past,” their source said.

“And, of course, there is a stipulation in their contract, which is more of a break-up clause. If, for some reason, they call it quits, they are both required to finish out the remainder of their existing contracts,” the source added.

In a recent report from Radar Online, they claimed that the battle on-air between Shelton and Stefani is turning into a real thing. During the battle round, the two can be seen becoming really competitive with each other and the audience really enjoyed seeing that side of them. They are both allegedly out to win it this time around and their competitiveness seems to have become uncontrollable.

“They have been arguing a lot backstage when the cameras are not rolling,” an insider revealed. “Blake and Gwen are not calling each other cutesy names like they used to and they are not acting all lovey-dovey like they have been in the past!”

The “Came Here to Forget” singer even posted a message for his The Voice co-stars on Twitter. He probably wants to let them know including his girlfriend that he is ready for the battle as he wrote: “Better get to sharpening these claws… No more Mr. Nice Blake!”

Better get to sharpening these claws… No more Mr. Nice Blake! #VoiceBlinds — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) March 14, 2017

The “Hollaback Girl” hitmaker also tweeted directly to his boyfriend for being the biggest cheater in The Voice history.

I’d like to toast @blakeshelton for being the BIGGEST cheater in Voice History!!! Everyone raise your glass & drink to Blake. ????#VoiceBlinds — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) March 14, 2017

The couple are probably doing what the producers wanted them to do on the popular NBC show and that is to give a fierce competition but that doesn’t mean that they are breaking up. In fact, the recent clip shared by The Voice showed their real-life romance.

Us Weekly reported last November that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are already finalizing their wedding arrangements and have already met with vendor. As previously reported on Inquisitr, the lovebirds are planning to get married at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Beverly Hills on May 5, 2017.

“Gwen wants to go big on this — and Blake wanted to make it an informal affair down home in Tennessee or their new place in Oklahoma — but he’s not willing to go to the mat against her,” an insider said.

If the report is true, then there is a good chance that the two will get engaged on The Voice. The show will probably be finished before their scheduled wedding date.

[Featured Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images]