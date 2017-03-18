Netflix Intoduces ‘Skip Intro’ Button To Help You Binge Watch Better

Netflix just made binge watching so much easier! The popular streaming site has introduced a “Skip Intro” button on their site. This allows you to skip the opening credits and theme song of the series you are watching.

According to The Verge, the button also allows you to skip intros that start after a show’s cold open.

It looks like the feature was first discovered by an eagle-eyed Reddit user who posted their observation on the Netflix subreddit 22 days ago, The Verge reports.

“We perform hundreds of tests every year to help make the Netflix member experience better,” a Netflix spokeswoman said when asked about the new feature.

Netflix's new button lets you skip your show's intro sequence https://t.co/9Vh9CPINfz pic.twitter.com/m9kM51GETE — TNW (@TheNextWeb) March 17, 2017

RELATED POSTS ON INQUISITR

Amy Schumer: Alt-Right Trolls Tank Reviews Of Her Netflix Special

‘Iron Fist’ Out On Netflix: Why Marvel Has Failed Its Lost Superhero [Opinion]

‘Burning Sands’ Ending: Netflix Movie’s Backlash, Reviews, Oscar Buzz [Spoilers]

Netflix Streaming: Top 5 Must Watch Horror Movies

The Best Netflix Movies To Celebrate International Women’s Day 2017

The ability to skip intros has been a longstanding request of many Netflix users for some time now, The Verge reports. While open sequences are great for setting the tone of the show, it can become very repetitive when you’re watching something like eight to 20 episodes in a day.

So far, it looks like the feature is only available on the web version of Netflix but that doesn’t mean it won’t expand to mobile screens.

“We’re looking at what does or doesn’t enhance the viewing experience,” Netflix spokesperson Smita Saran said to CNN Tech

So far there’s been a lot of positive reactions to the new Netflix feature on social media.

I nominate the inventor of Netflix's 'skip intro' button for a Nobel Prize — Gargi Pandey (@Garg1P) March 16, 2017

netflix's skip intro button is revolutionary — antonia (@antoniabolognia) March 18, 2017

the "skip intro" button on netflix is so great bc after watching the 12th episode in one day you get a little tired of hearing the song — amber. (@AmberFuhrman2) March 17, 2017

Whoever created the "skip intro" button on Netflix is going places — abigail johns (@abigail_johns) March 16, 2017

Of course there are some people who prefer their intros.

while i was watching gmw i saw that they have a skip intro option on netflix wHO WOULD DO THAT THE THEME SONG IS SUCH A BOP pic.twitter.com/VSqUV3SgpO — mikayla ✨ (@cuddlybrina) February 24, 2017

So far, the Netflix “Skip Intro” button isn’t available to all users on the site. So, if you don’t see it during your binge-watch session, don’t be alarmed. There’s no word yet on when or if the feature will be available to all users. Netflix is also pretty mum on whether it will be available on all of their shows. According to Business Insider, it is currently available on Orange Is the New Black, House of Cards, Iron Fist, The Office, and Mad Men.

And that isn’t the only new feature that Netflix is testing out. PC Magazine reports that the streaming site is also looking to replace its rating system from its current 5 stars to a thumbs up or thumbs down.

“Given that star ratings have traditionally been used to indicate quality in entertainment, members were sometimes confused about how to think about rating a title,” Netflix said to PCMag via a written statement. The new system should be more straightforward, enabling members to tell the company what type of titles they did and didn’t enjoy.

Netflix will also soon be starting an algorithm-based percentage matching system that will show you the TV shows and movies that you’d be more inclined to watch.

This change in Netflix’s rating system has been in development for a while. The first inkling the public got that there was going to be a change was when Netflix Chief Product Officer Neil Hunt announced in an interview with Business Insider that it was being considered.

The problem with the five-star system, he said, is that it encourages people to try too hard to be critics.

“When they rate a movie or show from one to five stars, they fall into trying to objectively assess the ‘quality,’ instead of basing the stars on how much ‘enjoyment’ they got out of it.”

Have you tried the Netflix’s “Skip Intro” button during your binge-watching sessions? What do you think of Netflix’s other upcoming changes? Let us know in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]