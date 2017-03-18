Josh And Anna Duggar To Welcome Baby Number 5, A Boy [Breaking]

After facing intense speculation in the last two years suggesting she is pregnant, Anna Duggar has revealed she is expecting a child with husband Josh later this year.

The couple took to the Duggar family’s blog on Friday to make the announcement, which comes nearly two years after Josh Duggar earned infamy for allegedly molesting minors, including his sisters.

“For nearly the last two years, we have quietly worked to save our marriage, focus on our children, and rebuild our lives together as a family. Doing so is never easy after a breach of trust. We’ve learned that a life of faith and rebuilding a life together is simply done one day at a time. As we continue our journey as a family and rebuild our lives, we are delighted to share with you that we are expecting a new baby boy later this year. Beauty comes from ashes and we cannot wait to see and kiss the face of this sweet new boy! – Josh & Anna”

After accusations of sexually molesting underage girls, Josh Duggar’s addiction to adult material and subscription to Ashley Madison shook the couple’s marriage. However, Anna Duggar stood by him as he entered a faith-based rehab. Josh was away from public glare ever since he made headlines for all the wrong reasons. His family also ensured he was not seen on its TLC show Counting On to avoid advertiser trouble and criticism from viewers.

Rumors of Anna Duggar’s pregnancy were around for a while and resurfaced recently when the family posted a picture of Josh and Anna Duggar along with their kids to mark his birthday. Some wondered why the Duggars posted a six-month-old photo, suggesting it was done to hide Anna’s pregnancy.

[Featured Image by Josh & Anna Duggar/Facebook]