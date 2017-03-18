Kylie Jenner’s Instagram Sharing Might Make Her The Next Robbery Victim

Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in Paris last fall after thieves tracked her on social media to know what she had and where she was. This week, Kendall Jenner reported that someone broke into her home and relieved her of $200,000 in jewelry while she was out for just a few hours. Despite two of her sisters being robbed within months of each other, Kylie Jenner is still showing off jewelry and other valuables on Instagram, making her an easy target for thieves who use social media to prey on their victims. It also means she hasn’t learned her lesson via the horrific experience that Kim is still dealing with or the less scary but still disturbing thievery that recently happened to Kendall.

If there is a rebel in the Keeping Up With The Kardashians clan, it probably would be Kylie Jenner. In the past she has been accused of ripping off Kim Kardashian’s look and even sometimes her clothes, dating a much older boyfriend even when she wasn’t even legal yet and she even had to deal with a makeup artist claiming that she took her looks from Instagram posts and passed them off as her own.

We get it. Kylie Jenner does what she wants but considering that she has many eyes on her, way too many to count, she really could and should be more careful about what she shows off on Instagram and other social media. It seems that she hasn’t taken any lessons from Kim Kardashian’s Paris robbery. Thieves made off with more than $10 million in jewelry that they stole from Kim, including a huge engagement from Kanye West that is worth at least $4 million.

Or the latest shocker, Kendall Jenner’s home robbery where robbers grabbed $200,000 worth of jewelry from Kendall’s bedroom and she didn’t even notice until she had been home for hours. In both cases, thieves were targeting expensive jewelry, something Kylie Jenner has a lot of and she loves to show off.

Kendall Jenner has always been lower key than her famous sisters and police are calling the robbery at her house an inside job. However, Kim Kardashian has changed quite a bit since the Paris robbery and up until recently, went radio silent on social media. Now that she’s back, you better believe she isn’t showing off millions of dollars worth of jewelry anymore. If anything, Kim has been keeping her social media presence rather muted and has opted to keep sharing skin but definitely not jewels.

Most recently, Kylie Jenner’s Snapchat followers got an eyeful of the bling that she was rocking. Kylie gave fans a show while riding in a car and was showing off several jewel-covered rings according to the Daily Mail. This isn’t the first time the youngest Jenner has opted to show off some of her jeweled goodies via social media and it surely won’t be the last.

Even when Kylie Jenner’s Snapchat and Instagram pictures aren’t filled with jewelry, the young reality star still posts a lot of pictures from inside her home, giving others the opportunity to map out where she lives and what she has. It looks like we’re not the only ones wondering why Kylie hasn’t taken more care in keeping her most valuable possessions safe from thieving predators who scour social media for a victim. SF Gate also posed the question about whether or not Kylie Jenner will be the next robbery victim in the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Do you think Kylie Jenner should take a lesson from Kim Kardashian’s Paris robbery and now Kendall Jenner’s Calabasas home robbery and be a little more secretive about her valuables? Sound off in the comments section below.

