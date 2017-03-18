Is Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paris Jackson A Lesbian Dating Melissa Lauren?

There are many things that Michael Jackson fans have learned about his daughter over the past year, but one of the things they want to know about the bright and intelligent Paris Jackson is whether or not she is holding hands with lots of ladies because she is a lesbian or bisexual.

In the recent past, Paris Jackson has been seen holding hands with at least two ladies — and one is a repeat from last year. For example, since her breakup with Michael Snoody in early 2017, Paris Jackson has been seen twice in public being affectionate with Sofia Richie.

The first time this year, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, was when Sofia Richie and Paris Jackson were photographed kissing each other on the cheek at the 2017 Golden Globes that were held in January.

At that time, Paris Jackson did not indicate that she was straight, gay, or bisexual in general. Paris Jackson also did not say she might be dating Sofia Richie.

Without an open admission, it is assumed that Paris Jackson and Sofia Richie are simply childhood best friends because of the close relationship their fathers, Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie, shared.

Nevertheless, being a best friend of Paris Jackson’s does not mean that one is exempt from a date. A perfect example is Paris Jackson’s Wildwood high school prom date in 2016.

Not only did Paris Jackson go to the prom with her best friend Melissa Lauren, Paris also dyed her hair to match her date’s dress. The end result was several adorable photos on social media of Paris Jackson in a tux — wrapped around Melissa Lauren.

At the time, Paris Jackson did not talk about being in a relationship with Melissa Lauren or being a lesbian or bisexual. It was also assumed that Paris Jackson was happily dating Michael Snoody at the time.

Regardless, when Paris Jackson and Michael Snoody broke up in January 2017, insiders close to Michael Jackson’s family claimed, “Michael seemed to think that he could treat Paris however he wanted and that she would stay. Obviously, he was wrong.”

One other caveat is that Paris Jackson was photographed kissing another female her age in April 2016. While the kiss was on the mouth, the circumstances surrounding the kiss might negate it as a romantic one.

At the time, Paris Jackson was in NYC for her 18th birthday and she kissed an unnamed companion on the mouth on the stairs of the Whitney Museum.

On the same day, Paris Jackson was also there to see Finding Neverland on Broadway at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in Manhattan. She may have been seen crying soon after leaving the theater because the production reminded Paris Jackson of her Peter Pan-loving father, Michael Jackson.

Paris Jackson was also seen getting a group hug from her crew that came with her to NYC to celebrate her birthday — and it is unclear if her “companion” was a date.

Shortly after her birthday celebration in NYC in mid-April 2016, Melissa Lauren and Paris Jackson were close in May 2016 for their prom, but no evidence of a lesbian relationship has emerged since.

However, a recent set of paparazzi photos taken by Daily Mail at Venice Beach on March 16 show the two are back together again. This time, they are strolling like two tourists — and Paris Jackson and Melissa Lauren were definitely holding hands.

Despite Paris Jackson being seen several times over the past year being affectionate with a mystery woman, Sofia Richie, and Melissa Lauren — is it safe to assume Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris Jackson, might be a lesbian?

Although anyone can speculate that Paris Jackson might be a bisexual or lesbian, there are no official statements from her regarding her sexuality. It is currently assumed that Paris Jackson is not dating anyone, and anything related to her being a lesbian is just gossip or rumors — until further notice.

[Feature Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]