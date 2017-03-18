Gwen Stefani Is Not Planning To Secretly Adopt Baby Girl, Despite Rumors

The rumors about Gwen Stefani and her country star beau Blake Shelton just keep on coming and this time the tale is that Gwen is all about adopting a baby girl behind the singer’s back.

It seems that if it isn’t a rumor about an engagement or a wedding the fabrications revolve around false pregnancy news or a looming split. None of the above are at all true and the latest claim that Stefani is desperate to adopt a baby girl is equally untrue, despite reports.

Gossip Cop relays the ridiculous claim made by In Touch.

According toIn Touch, Stefani’s “No. 1 priority is to have a baby girl.” A so-called “insider” tells the tabloid the singer has “a little scrapbook that she puts all her dreams and goals in,” and of late Stefani has been “putting photos of girlie baby furniture and little-girl clothes” in it. The repeatedly disproven publication contends she recently had a “secret call with an adoption agency,” and is working on getting her “little girl before Christmas.”

The said source then goes on to state that Gwen has been very adamant about keeping the adoption secretive and does not want Shelton or anyone else to know of her plans.

“Gwen is telling friends that she wants to keep this really private.” After noting how Stefani has been “daydreaming about names,” and can’t wait to “dress up and play dolls” with her daughter, the publication then states the singer has kept her three sons and Shelton “in the dark” about her plan.

The No Doubt front woman is then said to have a plan for the moment that she tells Blake about the adoption. The supposed source says, “She is going to have a private, romantic dinner with just the two of them, with candles and flowers, and she is going to present the entire adoption scenario to him.”

This is all completely fabricated as the gossip policing site has determined. despite the remainder of the story stating that Gwen is excited to tell Blake and that she feels that he will be thrilled about the news when she reveals it to him, with the source stating “told friends she thinks he will be on board once he sees how excited she is.”

A rep of Gwen Stefani’s has assured that this story is completely untrue. The tabloid has been guilty of perpetuating and igniting false claims about Gwen and Blake. Last year the publication insisted that Gwen was pregnant, expecting a baby girl, yet time has passed and no baby has arrived. An additional pregnancy rumor started by the tabloid claimed that Stefani and Shelton were expecting twins. It’s no surprise that they would come up with an adoption story to follow the other claims.

As for the relationship between Gwen and Blake, things continue to be like a fairy tale for the pair, so it seems. Both Blake and Gwen are currently appearing weekly on the hit show The Voice on which they first met. The two bonded during the previous season as they were both going through very difficult divorces. Gwen was married to Gavin Rossdale for 13 years and the two called it quits allegedly due to an affair Rossdale was having with the nanny to their three boys.

EXCLUSIVE: Blake Shelton Offers to Propose to Gwen Stefani on ‘The Voice’ — Watch! https://t.co/tUeS5lskM4 via @etnow — Vote for #TeamGwen! (@VoteTeamGwen) March 16, 2017

Shelton divorced country singer Miranda Lambert and quickly was drawn to Gwen. Since returning to The Voice, the couple has been a reason for even more viewers to tune in. Shelton and Stefani certainly do not let up one bit when it comes to making their love for one another known when in the public eye, as People shares.

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]