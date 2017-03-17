Trevor Noah Continues To Trash Donald Trump On ‘The Daily Show’

Trevor Noah’s ratings have increased after Donald Trump was elected to office, and bashing the president has added new viewers. According to Showbuzz Daily, Mr. Noah attracted 926,000 viewers Thursday evening. On Wednesday evening, he attracted 936,000 viewers. Noah is certainly doing better than he did one year ago, when — at times — he couldn’t even bring in 700,000 viewers.

The Daily Beast describes Noah’s latest Trump takedown from Thursday evening when talking about far right-wing Dutch candidate Geert Wilders’ loss.

“And by the way, can I ask a question real quick? What is it with these villains and their hair? They all have the same-looking hair! In Holland it’s Geert, in the U.K. it’s Boris, in the U.S. it’s Trump. People, I don’t know if I’m the only one who sees this, but it’s obvious what’s going on here: We’ve been invaded by mind-controlling aliens who look like bad hair,” Noah is quoted as saying, adding that the “Trump effect” has caused countries around the world to observe this administration and instead opt for stability over a violent shakeup.

Donald Trump hasn’t been Noah’s only target as he recently slammed Ivanka Trump’s “fake feminism.” Allure Magazine described the segment with correspondent Michelle Wolf.

“On Wednesday’s episode of The Daily Show, Noah welcomed correspondent Michelle Wolf to discuss, as he put it, ‘what Ivanka’s influence in the White House means for women.’ Though many on the right view Ivanka as some sort of feminist icon, Wolf said the first daughter’s brand of ‘fake feminism’ is no more than a business tactic designed to, as Wolf put it, ‘make her rich.'”

Noah added that Ivanka has been silent on many women’s issues such as healthcare, domestic abuse, reproductive rights, etc. The segment earned a huge applause from the audience. Then, “fake feminism” became a popular term on Twitter.

@shannoncoulter @ArwaM About time the media woke up. Her fake feminism is an insult to hard working women everywhere. No pass for Ivanka! — Letitia Armstrong (@lharmstrong) March 14, 2017

Meanwhile, Mr. Noah has made some pretty powerful friends lately. According to Channel 24, he was recently seen hanging out with Patricia de Lille, the executive mayor of Cape Town.

“The Executive Mayor of Cape Town Patricia de Lille is in New York for the Women4Climate conference, and ran into Trevor Noah. The conference started on Wednesday, 15 March.”

The article adds that the aim of the conference is to underline the critical role of women and women leaders in the fight against air pollution and climate change. Noah has always been an advocate in the fight against climate change. According to the Daily Dot, Noah slammed Ted Cruz for his “lies” about the issue at the end of 2015.

“Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) is surging in the polls in Iowa, but it’s his climate-change hearing in the U.S. Senate that’s currently raising Trevor Noah’s eyebrows. Cruz not only denied that global warming exists, he manipulated the available data so that it supported his conclusions. On Monday night’s Daily Show, Noah, who already went after Cruz once before, demonstrated just how silly Cruz’s strategy would be in other situations,” wrote columnist Michelle Jaworski, adding that Noah thought Cruz was using a small part of the truth to misrepesent the complete truth.

Since the airing of that episode at the end of 2015, Trevor Noah has risen from a highly-disliked host of The Daily Show to becoming one of the most respected figures in late night comedy.

