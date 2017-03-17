Danielle Stislicki Update: Heart Buttons Raise Awareness About Missing Persons

As the investigation continues into the disappearance of Farmington Hills, Michigan woman, Danielle Stislicki, handmade buttons are being created to help raise awareness about her case and to highlight the plight of thousands of people currently missing in the United States.

The handcrafted clay buttons, decorated with hearts, are being ordered in droves and are the brainchild of Megan Belmonte, who described Danielle as “the best friend I’ve every had!!!” on Facebook.

On Megan’s Etsy page where the buttons are available, she also wrote the following.

“I started this idea talking with friends about having a get together to make buttons… The first night we made 416 buttons. I spent the rest of the weekend carving hearts into them because Danielle has such a GINORMOUS heart. This who situation has been about hear, love, and support of one another, and how broken we feel without her.”

Megan also indicates that she wants to create more than 4,000 buttons to represent all of the people currently missing in the state of Michigan. In addition, each button sent out includes a letter that is meant to highlight the fact that “there are over 90,000 people missing in America…”

The profit from the sale of the hand-carved buttons, according to Megan’s Etsy page, will be donated to Danielle’s family to help them in their quest to find her.

Those who have ordered and received the buttons are posting photos of them on Facebook, as indicated on the Find Danielle Stislicki page. The Facebook page, dedicated to all things Danielle in an effort to find her and bring her home, is encouraging those who have obtained their buttons to take photos of them with a link so the images can be found, posted, and shared to spread the word about Danielle.

This is just one of many grassroots efforts that supporters of Danielle and her family have organized to help find her. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, last weekend marked 100 days that Danielle has been missing, and to highlight this a “Pay It Forward” weekend was organized to share her story. In addition, mini fliers are being placed in unusual locations to ensure the public is aware of Danielle’s case.

Although police have announced that progress is being made in the case, not much else has been divulged to the public. CBS Detroit reports that police understand people want to know more about Danielle’s case but to release information publicly could compromise the investigation.

In mid-December police searched a home in Berkley and removed a mattress. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, some floorboards from the residence were also taken from the residence and were being tested, according to Click on Detroit.

The searched residence reportedly belongs to a former security guard who once worked at the MetLife building where Danielle also works. Despite the search, police have announced the former security guard is not currently a suspect or person of interest in Danielle’s case.

Danielle, 28, went missing sometime in the late afternoon of December 2, after leaving her job at MetLife at around 5 p.m. She had plans later in the evening to meet a lifelong female friend for dinner after first stopping at her apartment on the way home from work.

When Danielle failed to show up for their planned dinner, her friend became worried and headed to the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives. When the friend arrived, she found Danielle’s Jeep Renegade parked near her apartment. Danielle did not show up for work on Saturday, the following morning.

Local law enforcement later announced that inside Danielle’s locked Jeep was her purse, her identification, and her credit cards. Danielle’s keys and cell phone were nowhere to be found, thus, authorities announced her key ring contains a unique key charm consisting of a yellow figure with a green body and yellow legs. Danielle’s cell phone is a Samsung Galaxy Core Prime in a rose gold case.

Danielle is described as being 5-feet, 5-inches tall, and weighing about 123 pounds. She has brown wavy medium-length hair and was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, a blue Eddie Bauer jacket, and burgundy boots when she vanished.

Police want to speak to anyone who may have spotted Danielle or her Jeep between 5 p.m. on Friday, December 2, and 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, when her vehicle was found. Danielle’s vehicle is a black 2015 Jeep Renegade with Michigan License Plate DGH 8957.

The website www.finddani.org is another place where those who want to support the search for Danielle can find a bevy of information about her case. In addition, in the “How Can I Help?” section of the website it features social media links to the Twitter page @find_dani and details about tagging tweets and retweets. In addition, a link exists to the finddaniellestislicki Instagram page where memories of the young woman are being shared.

At press, a Go Fund Me campaign offering a reward for information that will lead to Danielle had jumped to $32,205, surpassing its original goal of $25,000 by several thousand dollars. Danielle’s employer, MetLife is offering a $50,000 reward, and the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives is offering another $50,000, making the current reward $132,205.

Anyone who has information regarding Danielle Stislicki is urged to call the Farmington Hills Police Command Desk at 248-871-2610 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or 1-800-773-2587. Those who call with any information about the missing woman can remain anonymous if they so desire.

