‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Abigail And Gabi Missing – Is Deimos Responsible?

Days Of Our Lives fans know that there is tension between the Hernandez, DiMera, and Kiriakis families. Deimos (Vincent Irizarry) is determined to get revenge. On yesterday’s episode, he discovered what he can use against Chad (Billy Flynn). Next week, Abigail (Marci Miller) and Gabi (Camila Banus) will go missing. Is Deimos responsible for more abductions? If so, what does the Salem villain want this time?

When Chad DiMera found out Abigail was alive on Days Of Our Lives, “Chabby” fans thought the two would go back to being together and in love. However, he also has feelings for Gabi Hernandez, which has complicated things. In Deimos Kiriakis’ quest to get revenge, he will use the love triangle to force Chad to make an impossible choice.

In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Marci Miller discusses the storyline and reveals Deimos will kidnap Abigail and Gabi. Then, he will cruelly demand Chad decide which woman to save. The abduction takes place right after Chad confesses to Abby that he has feelings for Gabi.

“The fact that this is still an issue – even though Chad admitted it before, and he and Abigail chose to stay together and try to work through it – is a little bit reflective of how strong Chad’s feelings for Gabi are. Abby is kind of a defector. She tries to pretend that things are okay when maybe they’re not, and tries to ignore problems from time to time. But eventually, it’s going to be too much.”

The three agree that Chad and Gabi need to avoid each other. Heartbroken, Camila Banus’ character runs off and Abby follows her. Even though Chad and Gabi have feelings for one another, the two women are still best friends. Abigail is also being realistic and knows that in a small town like Salem, they are going to run into one another.

“Abby’s trying to be realistic. They’re all in each other’s lives. No one is going anywhere anytime soon. Once this information is out, they’ve got to deal with it. They need to be open and honest and have discussions about it.”

However, the love triangle is not the only problem Chad DiMera will face on Days Of Our Lives next week. Spoilers from Soap Opera Digest reveal that Chad and Dario (Jordi Vilasuso) soon realize that Abigail is missing. Chad soon finds his wife, but she and Gabi are in trouble. In a warehouse, Abigail and Gabi are tied up and Deimos reveals his plan for the women. Then, he forces Chad to make an impossible choice.

“Abigail thinks and hopes she’s the obvious answer [for who Chad should save]. If for no other reason than Thomas; she’s the child’s mother.”

What is interesting about this storyline is that Chad might get some help. Earlier this week on Days Of Our Lives, Eduardo Hernandez (A Martinez) mentioned he has men watching Deimos Kiriakis like a hawk. The reason was so he could find Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker). Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) gave birth to baby Holly, but the child biologically is Nicole’s. After custody was awarded to Chloe, Nicole kidnapped her baby. Chloe is convinced that Deimos is helping her stay under the radar, but Nicole has written Deimos off.

When Chloe tells Eduardo her story and insists Deimos is helping Nicole, Eduardo assures her his men are keeping tabs on Deimos. If this is true, then they will know that Deimos kidnapped Eduardo’s daughter and Chad’s wife. With Deimos unaware that he and his henchmen were being watched, perhaps Eduardo will be able to help save Abigail and Gabi.

What do you think of Deimos Kiriakis kidnapping Abigail and Gabi, forcing Chad DiMera to only save one of them? Will Eduardo find out about the abduction and will this lead to him to help Chad rescue the two women? Keep watching Days Of Our Lives to find out.

