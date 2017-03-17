‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Week of March 20-24: Steam Wedding Happens

The Bold and The Beautiful spoilers for B&B episodes March 20-24 have a wedding that’s a happy ending and some looming trouble for two couples, one married and one about to wed. Plus, there’s a wedding crasher, a sibling confrontation, and lots of fun and sun down under in Australia for the big event.

Brooke Struggles With Katie

Katie Logan (Heather Tom) won’t give up on The Bold and The Beautiful and is determined to make Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) see the light on Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer). Katie is right but The Bold and The Beautiful spoilers predict she’ll be ignored.

Brooke wants to believe the best of fiancée Ridge on The Bold and The Beautiful but finally decides she needs to really think things through. Brooke is frustrated and just wants to have her elopement done so she and Ridge can have the happily ever after they deserve on The Bold and The Beautiful.

A Bumpy Ride For Sally

Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) starts her The Bold and The Beautiful week still stuck on her bargain flight wedged in between Matt (Jim O’Heir) and Kieran (Monica Horan). The annoying couple torment her and poor Sally can’t afford to pay for more booze to numb her Pacific passage. Sally is ready to scream.

Next week on The Bold and The Beautiful, Sally can’t wait to flee the plane and fling herself into Thomas Forrester’s (Pierson Fode) arms. Thomas has been trying to send Sally some sexy selfies of his hunky self but he’s been plagued with connectivity issues and doesn’t know she accepted his invite to the wedding.

Sightseeing In Sydney

Eric Forrester (John McCook) and wife Quinn do some sightseeing next week on The Bold and The Beautiful. They explore the beauty of Sydney Harbor and bask in romance but, as usual, Quinn will be distracted with sexy thoughts of her stepson. Eric is blissfully ignorant of the looming storm.

Also on next week’s The Bold and The Beautiful, Brooke and Eric spend some time together talking about the three decades they’ve known each other, their rich history, and where they both are now with their lives and loves. These two will be comforting each other soon when their lives blow up on The Bold and The Beautiful.

High Fashion And Hijinks

Before the big The Bold and The Beautiful wedding, there’s a Forrester Creations photo shoot starring bride to be Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Ivy Forrester (Ashleigh Brewer). The ladies stun in high fashion at the Sydney Opera House then it’s time to get Steffy ready to stay “I do.”

Steffy tops her wedding motorcycle stunt on The Bold and The Beautiful with a unique entrance to her wedding according to The Bold and The Beautifulspoilers from TV Insider and a cutting-edge wedding gown that’s pants with a skirt flowing behind it. Trust Steffy to do the non-traditional.

The #BoldandBeautiful cast film a wedding scene in Sydney https://t.co/xWgT7j4EUs pic.twitter.com/Wieh3YJwnH — Daily Mail Australia (@DailyMailAU) February 15, 2017

Sally Vs Steffy

Next week on The Bold and The Beautiful, Sally is thrilled to be in Australia with Thomas. Sally is falling hard for the Forrester hottie so she’s stressing thinking about her plan to steal Forrester designs. If Sally was reluctant before, time with Thomas in Australia makes her feel even worse and she reconsiders.

Steffy is disgusted that Thomas invited Sally as his plus one to her wedding on The Bold and The Beautiful and Thomas is angry at her attitude. Let’s hope Sally doesn’t wind up face down in Steffy’s wedding cake. Thomas is annoyed with Steffy’s bullying and stands up to his sister at the event.

Promises And Plots

Ridge and Quinn have a few moments alone next week on The Bold and The Beautiful and make a pledge that there will be no more lip locks and shenanigans to put their respective relationships at risk. The problem is, Katie is always lurking. Will someone overhear their admissions of guilt?

Back in LA, on The Bold and The Beautiful, Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) drinks away his sorrow for losing Steffy to Liam now that the two are officially hitched and there is more drama at the office of Spectra Fashions. Will Sally come home to find designs have already been stolen?

Look for explosive action next week on The Bold and The Beautiful.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]