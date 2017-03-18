‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: The Truth About Quinn And Ridge Kills Eric?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Ridge’s (Thorsten Kaye) secret will come out during the week of March 20. When the truth about Ridge and Quinn’s relationship is revealed, it will rock two relationships to the core. Will Eric (John McCook) survive the new of finding out that Quinn has feelings for his son?

The promo for the week of March 20 will showcase two weddings, an explosive confrontation, and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Eric find out about Ridge and Quinn’s betrayal. It sounds like a great week ahead on the Bold and the Beautiful.

When Eric learns of the betrayal, it will hit him like a ton of bricks. He will feel like a fool because he put so much faith in Quinn’s intentions. He was just starting to trust Ridge again. The Bold and the Beautiful fans believe losing another wife to Ridge may be more than Eric can bear.

“If he loses Quinn to Ridge, I think it would possibly put Eric in the hospital bed again, at the very least,” John McCook, the actor who plays Eric explained.

“Or maybe he’d end up putting Ridge in a hospital bed.”

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Eric may excuse Quinn’s behavior with Ridge and place all the blame on his son’s shoulders. McCook firmly believes that Eric’s marriage to Quinn can survive the fallout.

“No matter what happens, the marriage means a great deal to both Quinn and Eric,” John McCook said.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Katie (Heather Tom) voiced her suspicions to Brooke. She listened but felt that her sister was overreacting. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that even though Brooke shot down her sister’s claims, the scoop created doubts in her mind about Ridge’s loyalty.

According to the March 27 issue of Soap Opera Digest, Brooke and Eric will discover the nature of Quinn and Ridge’s relationship. The fallout will be epic, leaving two relationships broken over the devastating deceit.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that when Brooke discovers the truth, it could lead her straight into Bill’s (Don Diamont) arms. Bill constantly reminds her that he isn’t going to stop trying to win her back.

Lately, Brooke hasn’t behaved like someone who is in love. In her scenes with Ridge, they appear to have respect for each other and care deeply about each other, but claiming they are in love is quite a stretch. Even so, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that she will be crushed when she learns that Ridge is smitten with Quinn.

John McCook claims that he doesn’t know what’s ahead for his alter ego. In fact, the Bold and the Beautiful star said he prefers not to know what’s ahead on the soap opera.

“Is it going to end for Eric and Quinn? I don’t know,” John McCook explained.

“I’d rather not say. My hope is Eric to find out about the betrayal and have him blame Ridge completely and absolve Quinn because they really do have a wonderful connection.”

At this point, the Bold and the Beautiful viewers aren’t sure how it will all end between Brooke, Ridge, Quinn, and Eric. What they do know is that Eric and Quinn are good together and the fans hope they can somehow save their marriage.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Ridge & Brooke share the news of their imminent wedding plans w/ RJ. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/2emR4AHxc0 pic.twitter.com/mLdSVdvTHv — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 6, 2017

As for Ridge and Brooke, the Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that they may not end up walking down the aisle after his betrayal is exposed.

Bold and the Beautiful fans, do you think Ridge and Brooke will get married? Will Eric forgive Quinn?

From @EBraeden and everyone at Y&R, congratulations to #BoldandBeautiful for your 30th anniversary! pic.twitter.com/dzjycixeZk — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) March 14, 2017

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays only on CBS.

[Featured Image by Araya Diaz/Getty Images]