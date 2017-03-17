Robbed: Why Kendall Jenner Forgot Rob Kardashian On His B-Day

It’s Rob Kardashian’s birthday and his family is showing him some real love. Sister Kendall Jenner however seems to have forgotten the date (it’s St. Patrick’s Day). Are concerns of being robbed by a friend weighing too heavily on the fashion sensation or is there a feud tearing them apart?

The Kardashian-Jenner clan took to their highly popular social media accounts and websites to wish Rob, with fans following suit. The celebrity family also posted throwback pictures of Rob in various occasions, including past birthdays. We can say he really needs all of it at the moment amidst the breakup with Blac Chyna and the reported battle over custody of baby Dream.

Clearly, Rob Kardashian’s family wants him to know they are with him and will stand-by him during tough times. They not only acknowledged his role in the family as a son and a brother, but also sought to remind him that he is a good father.

His sisters too sent Rob the same message while letting him know that he means the world to them.

Relationship goals. Bob, Bob…Happy Birthday Bob! A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Mar 17, 2017 at 10:47am PDT

Khloe Kardashian shared a never before seen video of her brother and her reactions to it, while congratulating him on turning 30. She too praised the dad in him.

“Seeing you be a daddy has been a blessing to see how she gives you that smile I miss. Precious Dream is your twin and it’s such a beautiful thing to see.”

Kim Kardashian, who was robbed of possessions worth nearly $ 10 million last year at gunpoint after being tied up in her Paris hotel room, sent Rob Kardashian birthday greetings through a post on her website. Half-sister Kylie Jenner posted a throwback image of her along with him, recollecting a sweet brother-sister moment.

happy birthday big brother .. my twin soul ☘️???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 17, 2017 at 11:31am PDT

Surprisingly, Blac Chyna too put their split aside for the day and took to Instagram to remember Rob Kardashian on his special day. She posted an image of the couple in merrier times.

Happy Birthday @robkardashian ☘️ A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Mar 17, 2017 at 11:22am PDT

Kendall Jenner however, had nothing to say to her brother. The 21-year-old was robbed earlier this week, allegedly by a friend, during or after a party she had hosted at her spacious LA home. Reports suggest the reality star might know who flicked jewelry worth $ 200 k from her bedroom.

gangs all here A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Apr 30, 2016 at 9:11pm PDT

Kendall has abstained from saying anything after the incident, suggesting she might still be shaken from it. Her social media accounts have been silent for the last three days. The theft may have happened when a party was on at Kendall’s home after 8 p.m. on Wednesday as nothing was amiss until then. LAPD received a 911 call to report a theft in the area where Kendall lives, during wee hours of Thursday. Forensic experts have visited the palatial estate to gather evidence and fingerprints, TMZ reports. An official word on the progress of the case is yet to be conveyed.

While it is perfectly understandable that Kendall Jenner’s public silence over wishing Rob Kardashian can be attributed to what she may have gone through earlier this week, this would not be the first time the fashion icon missed something important in Rob’s life. Past reports claim Kendall did not visit Dream in the hospital following the birth last year, and later even allegedly dissed Rob and Blac’s choice in naming their baby. There have also been other reported instances of Rob Kardashian and Kendall Jenner taking it out on each other. Last November, Kendall reportedly left her brother and Blac Chyna out of the list of invitees to her birthday.

Ironically, it is hard to believe that things were different between Rob and Kendall this time last year.

happy birthday Bobby boy! and happy St. Patrick's day! ???? A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Mar 17, 2016 at 12:24pm PDT

As for Rob Kardashian, it seems he is not letting anything ruin his party or St. Patrick’s Day.

The best gift of all‼️????????????????☘️????????????☘️☘️☘️☘️ A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Mar 17, 2017 at 1:32pm PDT

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]