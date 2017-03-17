Lena Dunham Says Her Weight Loss Is Not A Triumph

Girls creator Lena Dunham made headlines when she showed up at the opening of her trainer Tracy Anderson’s new studio with a slimmer looking frame. But Dunham had harsh words for those who fixated on her body’s supposed weight loss. At the opening of Anderson’s new Upper East Side space she told People that she wasn’t interested in working out in order to shed pounds.

“I think for me the big thing was that Tracy just very clearly wasn’t trying to change my body,” Dunham said. She said her goal in working out with the famed celebrity trainer was to strengthen her core and reduce chronic pain as a result of her endometriosis. Anderson has been known for sculpting the bodies of celebrities such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Lopez and Alessandra Ambrosio. But Dunham said she didn’t feel like the trainer was trying to make her look like anyone else.

“Women always think that they need to look like someone else,” Anderson told People. “I really want examples like Lena, like Jennifer, like Gwyneth, that are really proud of who they are, and they just want to be healthy and balanced for themselves.”

But that didn’t stop tabloids from fixating on Dunham’s new, slimmer appearance. And while some praised Dunham’s new look, others criticized the writer and actress for betraying body positivity, Refinery29 reports. Dunham took note of the many headlines surrounding her supposed weight loss in a post to her Instagram account. There she wrote that she is trying to manage her endometriosis through diet and exercise, and criticized the focus on her weight. Dunham wrote she won’t be “handing in [her] feminist card to anyone,” regardless of any alleged weight change. She also thanked Anderson for teaching her healthy ways to manage pain through exercise, and praised Refinery29 and model Ashley Graham for pushing back against the focus on women’s weight.

Many of Dunham’s Instagram followers and fans voiced support for her statement in the comments, BuzzFeed reports. Dunham has been vocal about body positivity and has not shied away from showing her body on her HBO show. Her acclaimed TV show Girls is currently airing its sixth and final season, but Dunham isn’t likely to stop speaking out on issues of feminism and body acceptance any time soon.

[Featured image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]