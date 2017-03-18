Mama June Pictures: March 17 Episode Shows Reality Star’s Biggest Weight Loss

Mama June’s weight loss is really starting to show, and the March 17 episode of her reality show Mama June: From Not To Hot is producing pictures and video of some of the most dramatic changes.

The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star once topped the scales at a reported 460 pounds, but decided to undergo a weight-loss surgery that has seen her drop more than 300 pounds. Though the surgery actually took place up to two years ago, producers of the new WEtv reality show have taken great lengths to keep Mama June’s weight loss under wraps and keep her out of the public eye.

Instead, viewers have seen the progress bit by bit, with each episode revealing more pictures of Mama June’s weight loss.

The March 17 episode promises to show a dramatic difference in Mama June, both physically and emotionally. She started her weight-loss plans after ex-husband Sugar Bear announced his engagement, with Mama June reportedly looking to get thin as a measure of revenge. But a preview of Friday’s episode showed Mama June moving on in her own life, and even trying her hand at dating.

Viewers also saw Mama June take another important step, visiting with a plastic surgeon Dr. Daniel G. Kolder, M.D. to discuss tightening up and removing loose skin.

“Maybe our best bet is to do the breasts and abdomen, because those two surgeries really complement one another. I think do those two out of the gate to begin with, then come back and we talk arms and we talk face,” Dr. Kolder recommending (via People magazine).

Viewers also got to see more pictures of Mama June’s weight loss, with WEtv sharing them both during the March 17 episode of Mama June: From Not To Hot and online as well.

#MamaJune is moving on to bigger & better things. Watch #FromNotToHot TONIGHT at 10/9c! pic.twitter.com/wit5WHjKNi — WE tv (@WEtv) March 17, 2017

Though WEtv did its best to keep the images of a slimmed-down June Shannon under wraps, there have been hints of her weight loss circulating around for many months. Back in August, Life & Style magazine published a story about the upcoming reality show that included a slideshow of pictures showing Mama June’s weight loss.

Mama June’s Daughter ‘Chickadee’ Says Weight Loss Is ‘To Be More Famous’ https://t.co/WjIbABdP6A via @yahoo — Jorge Ortiz (@AMDSITHLORD) March 17, 2017

The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star also did the press circuit in the lead-up to the show’s debut in February, speaking about her decision to undergo weight-loss surgery.

But the weight loss has brought controversy as well. This week, Mama June’s estranged daughter Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell slammed her mother’s reality show, saying that the weight loss was really just a ploy to get back on television and bring more attention.

“I think she did it just to be more famous,” Cardwell told E! News. “I don’t think she did it just for her because she never mentioned anything ever before about getting plastic surgery.”

The show has been especially controversial given that Mama June left television in something of a scandal in 2014 when she struck up a relationship with a convicted sex offender, a man who had molested June’s own relative.

As TMZ noted at the time, the charges were quite serious and led to a massive backlash against Mama June.

“Mama June is seeing someone new, but there’s a big problem… the guy just got out of prison after serving time for molesting one of June’s relatives… TMZ has learned. “The new guy is 53-year-old Mark McDaniel. He was convicted in 2004 for aggravated child molestation. Prosecutors say he molested an 8-year-old child — forcing oral sex. June was dating McDaniel at the same time he molested the child.”

But time may heal all wounds, and the popularity of Mama June’s weight loss pictures seem to show that the scandal is now firmly in the past.

