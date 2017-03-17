President Trump Agreed To Change Obamacare Repeal Bill To Win Over Conservatives

The American Health Care Act has been a controversial bill introduced to replace Obamacare, with many Republicans not caring for it, but now President Trump may be trying to bend a bit to satisfy. Obamacare has been something most Republicans have been united against, but there is no doubt that the healthcare plan has helped millions of Americans. The new bill would need to be able to not only help more people but also take the pressure off other Americans that Obamacare put on them.

Obamacare’s high premiums and forcing of healthcare coverage was horrific to Republican members of Congress. They knew if a Republican won the White House that they could not only push for a change, but it could possibly be done within the first year of the new President getting into office. To his credit, one of Donald Trump’s first acts as the new President was to repeal Obamacare, which helped to lift penalties off Americans.

It was then left to the House of Representatives as well as the Senate to come up with a new bill that could replace Obamacare. The tricky part was that they needed to find a way to help people immediately upon the bill going into place, but not risk pushing Americans out of insurance plans they could not afford without government aide that the Affordable Care Act helped to provide them. This has been the major problem in Congress since day one of the new GOP bill coming.

House Speaker Paul Ryan was the one who first introduced the bill, and he seemed very confident early on that the bill would pass through the House at least. The problem is that since various Republicans have come out both publicly and privately against the bill, there is a risk of it not even getting out of the House and into the Senate. Despite this, President Trump has put his full support behind this.

At a meeting with the Republican Study Committee(RSC) he made sure to push that he is still in support, saying he was “100% behind this” in reference to the American Health Care Act. The Hill claims it was here that Trump reportedly won the support of at least thirteen members of the RSC when he agreed to allow states to impose work requirements on Medicaid recipients and to block grant Medicaid.

Republicans are on the fence when it comes to Medicaid. Some are actually behind the expansion that Obamacare allowed, which allowed federal and not state money to extend healthcare to more people who needed it in certain states. It was agreed then to allow this in the states that wanted it and places like Ohio actually benefited. John Kasich, the Governor of the state, even met with President Trump regarding the expansion recently.

The Republican Governor felt the expansion worked well and that it should still be allowed in the GOP bill as long as states will allow it. Meanwhile you have other members of Congress such as Rand Paul who feel a bulk of the American Health Care Act is too similar to Obamacare and needs to be broken down and restarted, this included Medicaid.

This idea by Trump may help to sway more Republicans to voting for it to at least get out of the House of Representatives. Trump did not want to alarm those in favor of the original bill, as he claimed…

“We made certain changes but frankly very little.”

This could have been in response to a recent CBO report that came out last week, which found 52 million people would be uninsured by 2026 if the GOP bill became law. This is compared to the 28 million that would not have coverage if Obamacare stayed in place. On top of this, the CBO actually found that the GOP bill would even increase costs for older Americans while it likely reduced cost for younger Americans. On top of this, the CBO found at least 14 million would be uninsured as soon as next year if the GOP bill passed.

The CBO analysis reportedly shook members of Congress, as many were already on the fence regarding the American Health Care Act before the CBO did any sort of analysis. Once that came out, there was a risk of losing even more members of the Republican party to back the bill once voting commences. This is why President Trump had to talk of changes, which may help to sway people back on the side of passing the bill through.

Of course, the GOP bill will need 216 voted in order to pass to the House. There are earlier reports that the GOP has not won enough people to get to that number, which is in spite of Republicans holding 246 seats in the House of Representatives and 52 in the Senate. Without most people on board, the House cannot even get it to the Senate to even consider. This is why support needs to be assured if the bill is ever to go through.

Reportedly, even if it got to the Senate as is…several State Senators have already come out in opposition of the bill as it stands right now. While Democrats won’t back it, Republican Senators would need to if it were to get to the 52 number needed to pass to President Trump. This is why many feel the GOP bill will undergo multiple changes before it ever sees President Trump. Things would need to be fixed up to where most could get on board.

The House is set to vote next Thursday on the American Health Care Act. Right now, there are not enough backers to get the bill out of the House of Representatives. If by chance things are not changed, the bill won’t pass through and we very well could see a lot of changes to the bill on its next march through to the House. However, more alterations could very well occur between now and next week.

[Featured Image By Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Images]