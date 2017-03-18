How Taylor Swift Is Quietly Adding To Her Business And Brand

Taylor Swift seems to be up to something but nobody knows what it is. It looks like the singer is looking to expand to her ever-growing business. Taylor makes most of her money from her music, tours, and merchandise.

Reports surfaced the 27-year-old filed trademarks to launch a music service that may allow her fans to access her content. According to Entertainment Weekly, Swift wants to launch a musical service that’s similar to Jay Z’s Tidal.

Swift has a long history with music streaming services like Apple Music and Spotify. She pulled her music catalog from Spotify. When Tidal launched in March 2015, it included most of her music catalog. And then in June 2015, after Swift wrote an open letter to Apple Music, the music service changed its revenue model and then added her music to its library.

TMZ first reported the news about Swift’s latest movie. The outlet said it retrieved documents about Swift launching a website “featuring non-downloadable multi-media content in the nature of audio recordings.” The report also states that Swift may also sell her own line of guitars and guitar picks.

However, according to Gossip Cop, Swift is not launching her own streaming service. Celebrity Dirty Laundry was one of the first outlets to run with the rumor. Then TMZ made the same claim and alleged Swift was launching her own streaming service to compete with the likes of Apple Music and Spotify. Gossip Cop was told that Swift has no intentions of starting her own streaming service and the reports are “not true.”

It’s not a stretch of the imagination since Swift has her own channel. Back in November, the “Bad Blood” singer launched a streaming video channel on AT&T, which is available through DirectTV’s satellite service and DirecTV Now streaming-video service, reports The Washington Post. Swift’s fans can get access to all of her exclusive content, including music videos, concerts, rare interviews, and a behind-the-scenes look at her shows and music videos.

It’s been over two years since Swift dropped her last album, 1989. Her fans have been waiting for her highly-anticipated new album, which could be about her last two high-profile relationships. As CNN reported, Swift has kept quiet on social media and on the music front. She was making headlines almost daily for her relationships with Tom Hiddleston and Calvin Harris and her feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian-West.

These days, Swift has been unusually quiet. That’s because she could be planning behind the scenes. She hardly posts on social media and hasn’t followed her new-album-every-two-years schedule. Swift has only promoted her duet “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” with former 1D singer Zayn Malik and Big Little Town’s new song “Better Man.”

According to CNN, Swift has also filed nine trademarks for various entities that could be marketed under the word “Swifties,” the name for her beloved fanbase. The trademark could include merchandise and computer software. It looks like Swift will be dropping new music along with rolling out her new business ventures.

She hasn’t stopped making music and she’s made that clear in past interviews. She’s been writing songs for other artists. She’s never the type to stop making music forever, she just wants to focus on lending her creative energies for her fellow artists and working on new business ventures instead of focusing exclusively on her work.

She last played a pre-Super Bowl gig in Houston, Texas. During her show, she told the crowd that they were watching the “100 percent” of her tour dates for the year 2017.

“As far as I know I’m the only one doing one show in 2017, and as far as I know, this is that show,” she told the audience.

It was her first live performance since her 1989 World Tour back in December 2015. Swift’s friend Ed Sheeran hinted that she may release new music around Christmastime.

“Taylor [Swift] isn’t going to be releasing until probably the end of this year – Christmas is the smartest time to release because that’s when everybody buys records,” he revealed in an interview with BBC last month.

Then, at the iHeart Radio Music Awards, he teased a new collaboration between the two.

“Certainly in our lifetime,” Sheeran told E! News.

[Featured image by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images]