‘LHHH’: Masika Kalysha Angry Fetty Wap’s Ex Alexis Skyy Added To The Cast

In an effort to spice up Season 4 of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood, producers have reportedly added Fetty Wap’s other ex-girlfriend Alexis Skyy to the cast. TMZ reported that upon learning about her arch rival being a part of the upcoming season on the VH1 reality show, Masika Kalysha stormed off set and refused to film with Alexis.

Masika Kalysha was shooting scenes for the upcoming season of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood at a karaoke bar in Glendale, California when her uber-enemy arrived along with Nikki Mudarris and Hazel-E. As soon as Masika saw Alexis with the other two LHHH veterans, she stopped taping, yelling out in earshot of Alexis, “I am not giving that f**king peasant no airtime.” Masika did stop filming and reportedly had to be removed from the bar by security.

???? A post shared by Alexis Skyy (@alexisskyy_) on Mar 15, 2017 at 4:27pm PDT

After the fact, it was reported that Masika’s rep is denying that she refused to film with Alexis Skyy. Instead, sh insists that Masika already has a storyline for Season 4 and that she doesn’t care who else they sign on to add drama to Love & Hip Hop Hollywood.

Based on who arrived to film at the Glendale karaoke bar, it really looks like Mona Scott-Young was trying to stir up drama, and probably ratings too considering that LHHH is the lowest rated of all the Love & Hip Hop spinoffs. Lat last year, Masika was feuding with Hazel-E after she made a song with Fetty Wap, Masika’s baby daddy.

???? A post shared by Alexis Skyy (@alexisskyy_) on Mar 15, 2017 at 4:27pm PDT

Masika Kalysha and Hazel-E used to be friends but it looks like that is a broken friendship that won’t be mended after Hazel questioned the paternity of Masika’s baby Khari publicly last year. After Masika demanded an apology for her Love & Hip Hop Hollywood cast mate, the two got involved in a nasty Twitter feud where Hazel-E said that Fetty Wap should have full custody of her baby. Masika bit back hard on Twitter, taking aim at Hazel’s looks and claiming that she begged to be on Season 3 but only got to appear in one episode because Masika made it happen.

“Nasal he so happy to be on 1 episode that I allowed her to be in after begging to get back on the whole season but no one wanted her nose,” Masika tweeted back in October when the Hazel-E feud was at its height. “Nasal just stop trying to do everything I do. U can’t. Stick w/ your bipolar crack head pimp & keep poppin that p**s for cocaine & Jewelery.”

When @beautybybeyina & @hairstylistof_la get you all the way together #GirlCodeInc #RickiBrazil #HazelE ???????? A post shared by Hazel-E (@hazelebaby) on Mar 15, 2017 at 6:14pm PDT

Masika Kalysha and Nikki Mudarris also had a huge feud that dates all the way back to Season 1 of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood. Masika and Miss Nikki Baby were able to squash their beef last season but they still aren’t best friends which is why this latest LHHH taping drama looks like Masika was really being set up for some surprising drama and it’s understandable why she would want to walk away and not film with any of those women, let alone Fetty Wap’s ex-girlfriend Alexis Skyy.

Alexis and Fetty Wap broke up last year but that didn’t stop her from taking shots at Masika on Twitter as recently as January. In the midst of her own sex tape leak scandal in January, Alexis Skyy still managed to take shots at Masika when asked about Fetty Wap’s baby mama.

???????? A post shared by ????RemyBoyz????“1738”???? (@fettywap1738) on Mar 6, 2017 at 10:31pm PST

BET reported that Alexis had nothing nice to say about Masika Kalysha and when asked to expound on a previous statement about how she just wants to be like Kim Kardashian, Alexis said:

“That b***h is just mad because she wants to be with Fetty and he doesn’t want her. She was just a one-night stand. She’s mad because he exposed her nationally on TV. B***h, you old. I’m 22. You had a chance to do things and you didn’t. So now, you have a baby by my ex-boyfriend.”

Now it’s not a secret that Love & Hip Hop Hollywood needs something interesting to happen in Season 4 to bring the ratings up. Is adding Alexis Skyy to the cast so she can feud with Masika Kalysha going to be enough of a drama injection to get people watching? Sound off in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images]