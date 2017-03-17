‘Days Of Our Lives’: Alison Sweeney Reveals If She Will Return

Days Of Our Lives fans get used to certain characters. Sometimes, when a fan favorite exits the soap opera, it can be emotional. This was the case when Alison Sweeney left. Sami Brady was loved by many, despite her flaws and shortcomings. She brought Salem alive and ever since she left, viewers have been wondering if she will ever come back. In an interview, the actress spoke about working her injury into a movie script and if she would ever return to Salem.

Alison Sweeney played the role of Sami Brady from 1993 to 2014. Fans were shocked that after 21 years, Sami Brady would no longer be in Salem. The soap opera actress said she wanted to spend more time with her family. Married to David Alan Sanov since 2000, the couple have two children together.

In October 2015, she did return to Days Of Our Lives for a special event. It was exciting seeing Alison back with the other characters. Unfortunately, it was only a brief visit.

With so many cast changes happening at DOOL, fans want to know if any fan-favorite characters will return. It seems so many loved ones have said goodbye or are preparing to leave. Joseph Mascolo (Stefano DiMera), Kate Mansi (Abigail Deveraux DiMera), Jen Lilley (Theresa Donovan), and Shawn Christian (Daniel Jonas) are no longer in the series. Recently, Arianne Zucker (Nicole Walker) announced she is exiting and Vincent Irizarry (Deimos Kiriakis) is also on his way out.

As the Inquistr previously reported, DOOL spoilers tease that the soap opera is trying to lure back a fan-favorite character. At the time, it was speculated that it could either be Eileen Davidson (Kristen DiMera) or Alison Sweeney (Sami Brady). There is no update on that yet, but in the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Sweeney did give a promising answer when asked about a possible return.

“I mean, I am annoyed with my own campy answer, which is never to say never. I love the show. It’s my home. And if Sami needed to show her face in Salem, they should call me.”

At the same time, Alison has a lot going on right now. As the magazine pointed out, Sweeney’s plate is pretty full. However, her response does indicate she might be interested. Whether she would want to come back full-time or just make brief appearances was not revealed.

It turns out that Alison’s interest in soap operas is not limited to the studio. Sweeney recently watched her home soap, Days Of Our Lives. She then got into conversation with fans about it.

“I did watch Days Of Our Lives today. It’s sort of a funny thing because I realize that enough time has passed since I have been gone that I go back to my 14-year-old self. When I was in Canada shooting the last movie – there’s a huge Days fan base in Canada – so many people came up to me and shared their stories of watching as a kid and what it meant to them.”

Last December, Sweeney had a skiing accident, which resulted in several torn knee ligaments. The timing couldn’t have been worse. Production on her movie Murder, She Baked was due to begin in the next few weeks. It was a serious injury, but Alison worked with the film’s writer, Melissa Salmons, who just happened to be a former Days Of Our Lives writer. They managed to work it into the script. However, the actress wanted to be sure writing the injury in wasn’t because it had to be, but so that the story would be better because of it.

“The amazing thing is that looking back on it, I feel like the injury really gave us good ideas that made the movie better and more interesting. My biggest concern was that I didn’t want to write it in just because we had to. I wanted to be a better storyteller than that. So I said to Melissa, ‘We have to find a way to incorporate it that actually serves the story and makes the story more compelling.’ And we did. I think it’s actually great for the story.”

Alison Sweeney is still recovering from her knee injury. Today on Instagram, she posted a picture of herself on a stationary bike. It was the first time she has been able to do so since her skiing accident. It is a huge victory and fans are cheering her on.

What do you think of what Alison Sweeney had to say regarding if she would ever return to the soap opera? Would you like to see Sami Brady back on Days Of Our Lives?

[Featured Image by Chris Haston/NBC]