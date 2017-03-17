Galaxy Note 5 The Latest Samsung Phone To Receive Android 7.0 Nougat Update

After the firmware’s recent release to Samsung Galaxy S6 family, the Android 7.0 Nougat update is now seen rolling out to the 2015 phablet, the Galaxy Note 5. The mobile software has only been spotted making its way to Note 5 units in Turkey but it is expected to be available in more territories soon as rollouts progress.

The firmware update, with build number N920CXXU3CQC7, is 1.3GB-hefty in size, according to GSM Arena. It should bring in not only the Android Nougat goodies (e.g. enhanced Doze mode, multi-Window view, new emojis, bundled notifications) but also a new user experience, various performance improvements and bug fixes, new features such as Samsung Pass and a lot more.

As part of Engadget’s review of Google’s latest mobile offering that was first released in 2016, the publication noted the following.

“This year’s big Android release isn’t about dramatically revamping Google’s mobile software, just sanding down rough edges and making everything work a little smarter. The end result is a version of Android built on a stronger foundation than ever, even if the release is a little light on must-use features.”

The update is officially available through the over-the-air (OTA) process, thus, Note 5 owners in this Asian country can expect to receive soon a prompt notifying them that the firmware is ready for download and installation. But before proceeding to install the Android Nougat OTA update, make sure to have enough memory storage since as noted above, the latest software is a huge download.

According to Sam Mobile, Samsung Turkey, back in February, shared an Android Nougat update release roadmap for various Galaxy devices. For the Galaxy Note 5, the date specified was March 6, 2017. Even though the firmware arrived a bit later than planned, the rollout happening now in Turkey is an affirmation for Note 5 owners around the world that they will receive the highly-anticipated update anytime soon. Some markets may have to wait just a tad longer though as OTA rollouts are usually done in phases, most of the time, country by country.

For those who couldn’t wait any longer to taste the Nougat goodness, there’s a YouTube video from TechnoGenuine that teaches how to install an official Android 7.0 Nougat stock ROM to Samsung Galaxy Note 5. However, these are the only models compatible with the firmware: SM-N920C, SM-N920I, SM-N920G, SM-N920S, SM-N920L, SM-N920K, and SN-N9208.

Watch the tutorial below.

The official Android Nougat update was first rolled out to the Korean tech giant’s current flagship models, the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge. But Samsung’s recent Galaxy S models are not the only ones getting Google’s newest mobile OS iteration. Certain models from other Galaxy Series, such as the A & J families, as well as the Galaxy Tab units, are also expected to receive the latest firmware update.

For those curious to know as to when Samsung Turkey might commence releasing the Android Nougat update to Samsung’s latest tablet models and Galaxy A & J smartphones, a screenshot of the roadmap posted on an earlier report from Sam Mobile laid out the following schedule:

Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 Refresh (SM-T818) – May 15, 2017

Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 (SM-T817) – May 23, 2017

Samsung Galaxy Tab A with Pen 10.1″ (SM-P580) – July 13, 2017

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1″ (SM-TB87) – July 19, 2017

Samsung Galaxy A3 2016 (SM-A310F) – April 24, 2017

Samsung Galaxy A8 (SM-A800F) – April 24, 2017

Samsung Galaxy A5 2016 (SM-A510F) – May 22, 2017

Samsung Galaxy A7 2016 (SM-A710F) – May 22, 2017

Samsung Galaxy A8 (SM-A800I) – May 22, 2017

Samsung Galaxy A5 (SM-A520F) – July 31, 2017

Samsung Galaxy A3 (SM-A320F) – July 31, 2017

Samsung Galaxy A7 (SM-A720F) – July 31, 2017

Samsung Galaxy J7 2016 (SM-J710FQ) – July 31, 2017

Samsung Galaxy J7 (SM-J700F) – August 28, 2017

Samsung Galaxy J5 2016 (SM-J510FQ) – September 19, 2017

Samsung Galaxy J5 (SM-J500F) – October 1, 2107

Samsung Galaxy On7 (SM-G600F) – October 31, 2017

Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime (SM-G10F) – November 15, 2017

Just to clarify, the schedule provided above are not definitive as they are just estimated release dates of the Nougat firmware for the corresponding Android devices. Nevertheless, The Inquisitr will continue to keep you in the loop for more release news regarding the Android Nougat update.

