Hilary Duff Is Just Like Other Moms: Why She Sometimes Feels Guilty

Hilary Duff is getting candid about motherhood. It’s not always rainbows and butterflies for the actress. Even she finds it tough being a single mom to her son, Luca, 6.

The 29-year-old is gracing the cover of Redbook’s 2017 April issue. Inside the publication, Duff opens up about life after divorce, co-parenting with her ex-husband Mike Comrie, and dating while being a single mom. Duff’s secret to balancing it all is not placing so much pressure on herself.

“As I get older, I feel more comfortable ‘leaning out,'” Duff said. “I don’t need to cram every day full, because I can and because I’m capable. I have worked my whole life.”

The Lizzie McGuire alum now stars on TV Land’s popular adult series, Younger. She has worked as both a singer and actress since she was 6 years old. Hilary says she’s learning to feel less guilty about juggling her professional career with being a mom. Like other single moms, she admits that she gets torn between wanting to be a stay-at-home mom or a working mom.

“I always feel torn or guilty about something,” Duff said. “I’m not working right now, and at first I stressed about that, like, ‘Oh, I shouldn’t stay still this long.’ And that’s ridiculous. I have a child; it’s totally fine to not be slammed all the time. It feels really good to not be on someone else’s schedule – besides Luca’s. I’m basically his chauffeur!”

Duff revealed that co-parenting with Comrie has given herself some more me time, which she treasures. But, even she feels guilty about making time for herself. Duff says that being a single mom is hard, especially when it comes to balancing her life.

“Some of my friends tell me, ‘God, it must be so nice, you get a break from your kid because you share him,” said Duff. “I’m divorced, and it sucks. Well, it did suck for a while; now it’s just normal. But it’s true, I do get a break. I had Luca by myself for a few weeks, no help, when Mike was on the road, and when he got home I was like, ‘He’s yours! Bye!'”

She is not going to stop having more children. But for now, she feels that she’s in a different phase of her life.

“I’ve gotten over the fact that I’m not going to have a baby that’s close in age with Luca,” she said. “It sucked when everyone would be like, ‘When are you having another?’ I’d be like, ‘Do you know what’s happening right now? I’m not having another baby.”

“I’m cherishing now,” she continued, then joking, “Besides, watch: I’ll probably get some evil spawn of Hilary the next time around.”

The “Sparks” singer has been linked to Matthew Coma. She was recently spotted spending Valentine’s Day in Costa Rica with her new boyfriend, according to People magazine. Both the musician and Duff shared cozy photos from their romantic trip on social media. Though Duff has been linked to the singer, she told Redbook that being single has more negatives than positives. She says that she has a hard time finding a guy whenever she goes out in Los Angeles.

“I never think being single sucks until I go out in L.A. with my girlfriends and the options are terrible,” said Duff. “I really attract the old men!”

In the accompanying photo shoot, Hilary is seen rocking various looks. On the cover, she wears a black embellished dress with mesh paneling and fringe. In one of the photos from the shoot, Hilary is seen wearing a white V-neck T-shirt with tight jeans that lace-up on the sides. She is certainly a hot mama these days.

