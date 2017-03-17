Queen Elizabeth II Death Plans Emerge As Brexit Is ‘Approved’

Is there a reason that Queen Elizabeth II news related to what happens when she dies is emerging soon after her approval of the controversial Brexit plan? Also, is there any evidence that Queen Elizabeth might actually be staying alive by using blood transfusions?

It only took about a day after Queen Elizabeth II gave her Royal Assent or “approval” to Brexit that the public was informed about what would actually happen when Her Majesty dies — and it is allegedly referred to as Operation London Bridge.

According to Independent, when Queen Elizabeth is declared deceased, the next-in-line to be informed will be told “London Bridge is down.” The chain of information is distributed in a way that no one will be offended that they were the last to learn of Queen Elizabeth II’s dying. Mirror reports that the Queen’s death will also contain 12 days of funeral ceremonies.

Regardless, the timing of talking about Operation London Bridge is interesting considering the Queen Elizabeth news from the previous days. In particular, Queen Elizabeth II had the opportunity to stop Brexit — and many British people would have liked that.

Despite this, Queen Elizabeth did sign the European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill AKA Brexit, according to News Talk.

However, it was noted that Queen Elizabeth approving something that has already passed in the House of Lords is only ceremonial, and she always approves whatever they put in front of her without fail.

Daily Star also noted that, “vetoing the bill would be unprecedented and the public outcry could lead to calls for the abolition of the monarchy.”

If this is true, being a royal must be like walking on eggshells, and it assumes that if the Royal Family appears to pick sides, they could get booted by the British people. There are some fringe movements to abolish the monarchy — especially after Queen Elizabeth dies — and a campaign was created by a minority political group in the U.K. called Republic.

Outside of Republic, Queen Elizabeth has a lot of fans in the U.K, and might have been a surprise to them to see a Queen Elizabeth headline that involved an attempt by her inner circle to silence her for being politically biased.

Over 2016, there were several tabloids that alleged that Queen Elizabeth was in full support of Brexit. For example, The Sun later retracted a story after being reprimanded by Buckingham Palace that claimed Queen Elizabeth was in support of Brexit around March 8, 2016.

Later, around December 2016, the same claims that The Sun had to retract about Queen Elizabeth and Brexit were eventually supported by a second source, according to Telegraph, and the incident caused tension between the press and Buckingham Palace.

While Queen Elizabeth may or may not have personally supported Brexit, conspiracy theorists have wondered online if the queen “shooting her mouth off a lot lately” is causing her to be under “house arrest” because the Royal Family wants to “silence” her.

Because Queen Elizabeth might agree with Brexit or other controversial topics, it was also being insinuated that some of her trusted insiders were asking for her to step down from the throne, which, in royal terms, is called abdication.

Will Brexit passing eventually lead to a petition to ask Queen Elizabeth to retire from the throne? In the recent past, Queen Elizabeth’s invitation to American President Donald Trump was heavily petitioned by people in the U.K., as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

Although 1.8 million British subjects signed the petition to keep Donald Trump from visiting the U.K. on Queen Elizabeth’s behalf, Parliament debated the topic and stated the following.

“HM Government believes the President of the United States should be extended the full courtesy of a State Visit. We look forward to welcoming President Trump once dates and arrangements are finalized.”

One other odd headline circulating is that Queen Elizabeth was hospitalized because she needed blood transfusions from another member of nobility. As it appears, this story about Queen Elizabeth that is heavily circulating social media is from a satire website called The Onion.

[Feature Image by Stefan Wermuth – WPA Pool/Getty Images]