‘The Sims 4’ DLC: ‘On Campus,’ ‘Pets,’ ‘Supernatural’ Expansions Coming Next

It looks like The Sims 4 is getting loads of new content soon as more and more evidences of upcoming DLCs have surfaced. It is unknown what is coming next right after the Vampires DLC, but it could any between On Campus, Pets or Fairies and Witches.

The Sims 4: On Campus rumored to be arriving

The latest The Sims 4 DLC to be rumored is called On Campus, which would be similar to The Sims 3: University Life. Like the latter, players can send their Sims to a university where they can experience college life.

“School is in session and it’s time for your Sims to hit the books in The Sims 4 On Campus. Take your teenage Sims to boarding school to advance their skill, find more about themselves, and even impress their crush. Move on to university to learn new career skills, join cliques, and even experience the craziness of dorm living.”

The description comes from a part of the survey EA released recently, which was posted by a Reddit user. The survey consisted of various ideas for the next The Sims 4 DLC, one of which is On Campus.

The gameplay includes attending a boarding school, finding a place in the social hierarchy of a school, enjoying Kicky Bag or Throwey Disk, and even participating in protests. University students can also live in dorms to build relationships with others and to throw parties without the watchful eyes of the Sims’ parents.

If released, the On Campus expansion pack will be sold for $39.99. But as it is only a part of a survey and no evidence has been found pointing to its imminent launch, it is not known when it will arrive in The Sims 4, if at all.

Fairies and Witches may come next

The latest The Sims 4 DLC featured the life state Vampire, which brought a whole lot of new gameplay options. Sims can join the ranks of the immortal beings and gain supernatural powers as they advance their levels. Aside from the children of the night, more life states may arrive soon, according to recent reports.

Vampires, fairies and witches all arrived at the same time in The Sims 3 via the Supernatural game pack. The DLC also featured the other life states Werewolf and Zombie. Also according to the survey, EA might be planning to introduce the Fairy and Witch life states to the game soon.

Both fairies and witches would bring magic (and mischief) to The Sims 4 when they arrive. Fairies will come in a tiny size with magical outfits and colorful wings whereas witches will come in the usual Sims size with a flying broom.

But like the On Campus DLC, it is not confirmed yet whether the two or one of them will be released.

Pets DLC is more likely

The expansion packs mentioned above only come from surveys, but the Pets pack has codes to back it up. Earlier this year, cats, dogs and horses have been hinted to in the game codes, a Sims Community report noted. More digging revealed more references to the smaller animals, but no further evidence leads to horses.

Sims Community later reported that pet parts have been seen in CAS through a program called Sims 4 Studio. Included in the CAS assets are fur body, fur tail, fur ears, tail and ears. This means that EA is getting ready to introduce the Pets DLC.

When the next The Sims 4 expansion pack is arriving is subject to speculations. In the meantime, players can look forward to the release of the Bowling Night stuff pack later this month or early in April.

