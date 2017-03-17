Amanda Seyfried Secretly Ties The Knot With Thomas Sadoski

Actor Thomas Sadoski surprised everyone when he announced on The Late Late Show with James Corden that he and girlfriend Amanda Seyfried eloped in a private ceremony over the weekend. Sadoski flashed his ring to the audience and announced the two were married in secret, the Huffington Post reports.

“We just took off into the country with an officiant and just the two of us, and we did our thing… We had a great day. It was perfect.”

The two wrote their own vows and were also joined by Seyfried’s Australian Shepherd, Finn, Sadoski said. Afterward, they went to dinner. Corden, teary-eyed, congratulated the couple, who are also expecting their first child.

In regards to becoming a father, Sadoski said he is not ready at all.

“I’m more excited about this than I’ve ever been about anything in my life. I’m also more terrified about it than anything that I’ve ever done in my life.”

Seyfried and Sadoski met in 2015 while working on the off-Broadway show The Way We Get By and worked together again on the filming of The Last Word. Seyfried, who came to fame by co-starring in Mean Girls, was previously in relationships with actors Justin Long and Dominic Cooper.

The two moved fast with their relationship after going public in March of 2016. The couple confirmed their engagement that September when Seyfried was spotted wearing a silver band on her left ring finger in New York City. Seyfried, 30, announced she was pregnant the following November during a press event for Givenchy, according to People. There, she revealed a still-small baby bump. Seyfried is due to give birth any day now.

Although she has plenty to celebrate in her personal life, Seyfried was also at the center of another source of drama. Private photos of her and Emma Watson were recently stolen and leaked, USA Today reports. Intimate photos of Seyfried were leaked to the website Celeb Jihad, which publishes both real and Photoshopped celebrity images. Photos of Watson were taken from a fitting with a stylist and, according to her lawyer, did not depict any nudity.

Seyfried’s lawyers threatened legal action against the site if the photos were not taken down.

“As you acknowledge on your website, these photos are believed to have been leaked, i.e. wrongfully obtained by a third party or parties without Ms. Seyfried’s knowledge or consent.”

They are not the only high-profile actresses to face invasive action into the personal lives. Actress Mischa Barton recently obtained a restraining order against former boyfriends after news surfaced of a sex tape depicting her. Barton’s lawyer said they would pursue legal action against anyone involved in “revenge porn” of the actress.

“I came forward to fight this not only for myself but for all the women out there,” Barton said.

Seyfried is keeping her personal life out of the limelight as much as possible however, according to Entertainment Tonight. She had previously said she wasn’t interested in a big white dress or a big wedding.

“I get to go to premieres and get dressed up all the time. I went to the Met Gala last year in a wedding gown designed by Riccardo Tisci; I’ve played a bride a billion times.”

The couple’s latest film, The Last Word, premiered last month. The film also stars Shirley MacLaine, who praised their relationship.

“To watch the two of them together… they’re truly in love.”

When speaking to Late Late Show host James Corden, Sadoski said of his new bride, “Listen, she’s the person I love, admire, respect most in the world.”

Fans will have to wait for news of his and Seyfried’s new baby, who is due to arrive soon.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]