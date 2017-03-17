‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Season 12 Spoilers Revealed, Who Is Filming?

The Real Housewives of Orange County has reportedly been filming for the past couple of weeks and as the women continue to reunite for the cameras, new spoilers have been shared with fans.

While Bravo TV has stayed mum on the ongoing rumors regarding casting, a new report has confirmed that several women have been seen back together for the cameras, including Vicki Gunvalson, Meghan King Edmonds and Lydia McLaughlin.

The women have also been spotted with the series’ rumored new housewife, Peggy Sulahian.

“[Peggy Sulahian] and her husband are involved in the luxury rim business, so it’s not a surprise that her first event was centered around expensive cars. Vicki Gunvalson, Meghan King Edmonds, and Lydia McLaughlin were all at the event, and it appeared that everyone had a great time,” All About the Real Housewives revealed to readers on March 15.

Although the outlet did mention Kelly Dodd’s absence, which was unexpected considering her closeness with Vicki Gunvalson, they pointed out that it wasn’t too surprising to see that Shannon Beador and Tamra Barney weren’t involved. As The Real Housewives of Orange County fans well know, Gunvalson’s relationships with both Beador and Barney became extremely strained during Season 11, despite their closeness in recent years.

While the ladies of the show have been filming for just weeks, a season 12 “alliance” has reportedly already formed.

“Lydia, Peggy, and Vicki are the first alliance of the season, while no one saw it coming they get along well and have each others backs right now,” a Real Housewives of Orange County source revealed.

As for Kelly Dodd, who became known for her outrageous antics during the 11th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, a source close to the reality star told All About the Real Housewives that she and Gunvalson were “still close friends.” As for why she was not in attendance during Sulahian’s party, the insider claimed she was out of town in San Francisco.

Lydia McLaughlin appeared on The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 8 but left the show, along with Gretchen Rossi and Alexis Bellino, after appearing on the series for just one season. At the time, it was reported that McLaughlin exited the show in an effort to expand her family, which she did shortly thereafter.

As for why she chose to return, the source claimed McLaughlin is hoping to promote her new magazine.

“Lydia decided to come back to [The Real Housewives of Orange County] to gain exposure for Nobleman. The magazine industry is not what is used to be, and the show will be great publicity,” our source explained.

Mclaughlin and her husband, Doug, also have another magazine, Beverly Hills Lifestyle, which recently named The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump as their Editor in Chief.

Vicki Gunvalson is the only remaining original housewife of The Real Housewives of Orange County, which began airing in 2006. However, her co-star, Tamra Judge, has been on the series since Season 3 and also appeared on her own wedding spinoff years ago when she and husband Eddie Judge tied the knot in Southern California. The three-part special, Tamra’s OC Wedding, aired in September 2013, months after Barney and Judge’s June marriage.

The special was preceded by the series’ first spinoff, Date My Ex: Jo & Slade.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 is expected to air later this year on Bravo, but thus far, no premiere date has been announced.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]