Caitlyn Jenner Joining Real Housewives? Rumors Say Yes, But The Facts Say No

Is Caitlin Jenner joining Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? The old rumor gained traction again this week, but as is often the case with these things, rumors and facts are often worlds apart. And in the case of celebrity stories, it’s often hard to separate truth from fiction, as sources are often anonymous and the people reporting aren’t always reliable. This seems to be the case when it comes to Caitlin joining the RHOBH cast.

First, the source: on Tuesday, March 14, the website Naughty Gossip, in an article without a specific author’s name attached to it, cited “unnamed sources,” as these things often do, and boldly claimed that Caitlin Jenner is absolutely joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“Caitlyn reality show was cancelled after bad ratings and she doesn’t want to return to The Kardashian show. She is in talks about joining Housewives. The President of BRAVO is also the President of E! So she doesn’t have to worry about contract issues. Caitlyn wants to get away from Kris, and Housewives is her way away from her.”

Caitlyn Jenner is selling a Porsche to launch foundation for transgender people #Gay News # please follow… – https://t.co/mMlWGgBjmS pic.twitter.com/MN2qumDjyR — LGBTCutie (@LGBTCutie) March 7, 2017

On the surface, Naughty Gossip‘s claim appears to have some merit. As Variety reported in August 2016, Jenner’s post-transition reality show, I Am Cait, only lasted two seasons on E!. After strong ratings out of the gate, the show failed to hold an audience, and after two lackluster seasons, Caitlyn and E! parted ways.

After 2 amazing seasons of @IAmCait, it’s time for the next adventure. Thank you E! & thank you to the best girlfriends I could ask for! — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) August 16, 2016

Meanwhile, that other show in the Jenner-Kardashian family franchise, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, hasn’t really been the best fit for Caitlyn to be on television. That’s because Caitlyn, her ex-wife Kris, and her stepdaughters Kim and Co. – Kim especially – don’t exactly get along with each other, according to Us Weekly.

“Kim is not as close to Caitlyn anymore; she was after she first transitioned but as things came out and Caitlyn stayed unapologetic, the relationship got more and more strained. Because of how things played out with Bruce and with Caitlyn, she is reluctant to have a serious relationship with Caitlyn.”

So Naughty Gossip‘s premise that Caitlyn needs a TV show has some basis in reality, so far as I Am Cait isn’t happening and KUWTK isn’t friendly ground for her. So joining Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which is owned by the same network family that owns/owned Caitlyn’s other two shows, just makes sense.

Which would be great, if it were true. But it’s not.

As Mic reported, there is no truth to the rumors.

“A source at NBC Universal confirmed to Mic that Caitlyn Jenner will not be on the receiving end of a wine glass thrown by Lisa Rinna or any of the other Beverly Hills wives for that matter. Why? Because Caitlyn Jenner is not joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Bravo’s own Andy Cohen himself threw a wet blanket on the now-resurgent rumor on Tuesday morning, addressing the question on Twitter.

That’s not to say that Caitlyn might not make a guest appearance on RHOBH, but that’s extremely unlikely, according to Mic.

“Looks like the closest thing we’ll be getting to a Jenner on the show is… we won’t be getting anything close to a Jenner. Though Kris is friends with RHOBH cast member Kyle Richards, with a highly successful reality show all her own, a guest appearance seems unlikely.”

Do you believe that Caitlyn Jenner would make a good addition to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

