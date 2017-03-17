Amy Schumer: Alt-Right Trolls Tank Reviews Of Her Netflix Special

Comedian Amy Schumer is no stranger to vicious online attacks, as exemplified by the comments on her new Netflix special, The Leather Special. Since launching on Netflix, the stand-up special has received hundreds of misogynistic comments and low ratings, which Schumer attributed to “alt right organized trolls,” People reports.

Schumer discussed the organized attacks against by members of the so-called alt right, which engages in racism, nazism and white nationalism, on an Instagram post. There she details past attacks on her work that were also laced with misogyny. Following the release of her first book, The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo, many online trolls also took to Reddit to organize attacks against the book.

But the 35-year-old comedian says she isn’t fazed by the attacks. Instead, she says the hateful comments from the alt-right only make her feel “powerful and dangerous and brave.” She was however critical of journalists who reported on the low-ratings of her Netflix special without researching where the negative comments were coming from. She compared it to the “fake news” accusations that come from the Trump administration. “I am embarrassed for the ‘journalists’ who report on trolls activities as if it’s news. It’s indicative of administration right now.”

Schumer however praised Splitsider for reporting that the low ratings on her Netflix special were a result of an organized attack by alt-right trolls. Splitsider reported on concentrated efforts at Reddit forums to give one-star ratings to Schumer’s book and Netflix specials, and noted that The Leather Special had received twice as many reviews as Trevor Noah’s recent special for the streaming platform, Afraid of the Dark. Many of the efforts to attack Schumer came from the r/The_Donald subreddit.

Splitsider asked other publications to do their due diligence before reporting that Schumer’s program had received low ratings. “When a standup special suddenly gets tanked by hundreds of negative online reviews from supposed ‘fans,’ their legitimacy is probably worth double-checking over on Reddit.”

Schumer also noted on her Instagram post that she is the first female comedian to sell out arenas and thanked the trolls for giving her the motivation to keep going.

[Featured image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]