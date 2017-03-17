Samsung Galaxy S8 Features May Include Potential Game-Changer For Samsung Pay

The latest rumors on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8’s features suggest that the flagship device will come with an advanced form of security for mobile payments, including the company’s own Samsung Pay.

Over the past few days, the Inquisitr has covered some of the hottest Galaxy S8 rumors, talking about possible specifications and features that may be included on Samsung’s next big mobile phone release. Earlier today, we wrote that the Galaxy S8’s specifications are believed to include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor paired with 4GB of RAM, a 5.8-inch display, and a 12-megapixel primary camera on the back.

While 12 megapixels might not sound like much, it would seem that Samsung is following Apple’s lead by focusing more on camera capabilities rather than raw numbers. The Inquisitr added in today’s report that the Samsung Galaxy S8’s features may include the ability to record slow-motion videos at rates as high as 1000fps, or over four times the maximum 240fps slow-motion recording found on most other high-end phones in the market.

The above-mentioned slow-motion recording capability appears to be a sign that Samsung is, as reports suggest, focusing on differentiating factors rather than winning the specs arms race as it hopes to compete with Apple’s iPhone in the flagship phone market. Now, a new report from Bloomberg has added to the list of rumored Samsung Galaxy S8 features, and considering the importance of mobile payment systems in flagship devices, it just might have the makings of a game-changer.

Citing unnamed “people familiar with the matter,” Bloomberg wrote that Samsung is working on a blended form of security for Samsung Pay and other similar services. This technology combines the standard fingerprint reading with iris and facial recognition, and with those three systems working together, this should make mobile payment on the Galaxy S8 a safe and secure experience.

Furthermore, Samsung appears to be serious in making sure this feature’s rollout takes place smoothly, as Bloomberg’s sources noted the South Korean tech giant is “working with banks” and helping them “embrace facial recognition systems in (the) coming months.”

For Samsung, the stakes are high with the upcoming March announcement of the Galaxy S8. Last year’s Galaxy Note 7 launch was a public relations nightmare for the company due to the multiple fires connected to the device, and also cost Samsung more than $6 billion, as well as its status as the world’s leading smartphone maker, Bloomberg wrote. There’s also the upcoming 2017 launch of Apple’s tenth-anniversary flagship phone, a device that has alternately been referred to as the iPhone 8 or the iPhone Edition.

Business Insider, however, wrote that it’s going to be more than just a chance to make up for the Note 7 debacle and keep taking Apple head-on in the flagship phone space. According to the publication, the Galaxy S8’s feature combining facial and iris recognition with fingerprint scanning could have “key implications” for both Samsung and the broader mobile wallet space.

“Samsung is investing in upgrading its mobile wallet as one of its key differentiators against rival phones. In other words, Samsung is putting chips on the table that its users either care deeply about mobile wallets now, or they will soon.”

The Business Insider report added that having such a potential “killer feature” onboard will make mobile payments for Samsung Pay users much easier, what with the big steps facial recognition technology has taken from its nascent days.

“In a payments setting, this is a small but noticeable time and effort improvement over scanning fingerprints — and every little bit matters when attempting on swiping a card, a process that took minuscule effort to begin with. That in turn could help lift adoption of wallets.”

Apart from the possible inclusion of facial recognition for Samsung Pay, there are several other rumored Samsung Galaxy S8 features that could help set the device apart from the competition. According to Bloomberg, these include a similar digital system to Apple’s Siri, a bezel-less display with a virtual home button, and a more battery-efficient form of light-emitting diode technology.

[Featured Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]