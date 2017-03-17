Kylie Jenner And Meek Mill Dating Rumors — What About Tyga?

There have been a few reports lately that Kylie Jenner and Tyga broke up but don’t get too excited about that yet because, according to the rumor mill, she might be moving on to another rapper. Just on the heels of rumors that Kylie and Tyga have split yet again, it looks like Meek Mill is going all out to make sure the famous Kardashian spawn notices that he really, really likes her. That has evolved into speculation that Kylie and Meek might actually become a real couple. This begs the question, who would be a worse boyfriend for Kylie Jenner? Meek Mill or Tyga?

Meek Mill really likes Kylie Jenner. The “Dreams and Nightmares” rapper has been spotted all up in Kylie’s social media, letting the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star know just how much he likes pretty much everything she does. Kylie wears a sporty yellow jacket with matching yellow hot pants and a sports bra, and Meek Mill likes it. Similarly, he liked several more of Kylie Jenner’s Instagram pics amid news that she had finally dumped Tyga (again.)

Unfortunately for Meek Mill, it looks like the most recent Kylie Jenner and Tyga breakup was possibly the shortest of their on-again, off again relationship and The Hollywood Gossip reports that the pair has already reconciled. Despite reports that Kylie and Tyga had definitely split up for good this time, we all knew they would get back together. Apparently, the most recent temporary split happened because Kylie is sick of supporting Tyga and also because the “Rack City” rapper has still not asked her to marry him.

During Kylie and Tyga’s brief split, she did what she often does and posted several skin-baring photos, possibly to send a message to Tyga. It’s also worth noting that this time around, some of Kylie Jenner’s sexiest photos were actually taken by Tyga. The sizzling hot photos not only sparked another round of Kylie Jenner breast implant rumors, they also caught the attention of Meek Mill, who couldn’t help himself and hit that like button on several, making his lust for the youngest Jenner known to the public.

Now if Kylie Jenner wants to go ahead and ditch Tyga in order to move on with a richer man, she could go ahead and nab Nicki Minaj’s ex-boyfriend Meek Mill. After all, Heavy lists Tyga’s net worth at $2 million and based on all the judgments against him for not paying his rent and the repossessed cars he has been forced to give back, it’s safe to say his credit is shot.

Meek Mill is doing marginally better, with Net Worth Lists putting his net worth at double Tyga’s with $4 million. Both of these amounts pale in comparison to what Kylie Jenner is raking in and although there are differing amounts listed for Kylie’s net worth, it was reported by Forbes that the reality star made $18 million last year alone.That means that Kylie Jenner is the second richest of the Keeping Up With The Kardashian clan behind her big sister Kim Kardashian.

If Kylie Jenner really wanted to leave Tyga and get herself a hotter, richer boyfriend, she really wouldn’t have to look hard. Not only that, she wouldn’t have to settle for Nicki Minaj’s ex-boyfriend Meek Mill either. It seems as though Meek was trying to get himself noticed with the 19-year old reality star but he might want to keep his options open because, odds are, Kylie is never going to go for that. Then again, no one thought she would continue putting up with Tyga for as long as she has either.

