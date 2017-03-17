Erika Girardi’s Husband Spotted With Mystery Blonde Amid ‘RHOBH’ Breakdown

Is Erika Girardi’s husband, Tom, up to no good?

According to a new report, the famed attorney and husband of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was spotted enjoying a meal with a mystery blonde at the Beverly Hills Hotel’s Polo Lounge at the end of last month.

“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” an eyewitness revealed to OK! Magazine, via a report by All About the Real Housewives on March 16. “She put his hand on [Tom’s] stomach, then he had his arm around her, and they left together!”

Although Tom and the unnamed woman reportedly got close during their meal together, he insisted to OK! Magazine that she was nothing more than a work colleague and a friend when asked for comment. Meanwhile, wife Erika Girardi has yet to offer a comment in regard to the shocking account.

A post shared by Erika Jayne (@theprettymess) on Feb 23, 2017 at 10:10am PST

Erika Girardi, 45, and Tom Girardi, 77, have been married for nearly 20 years and just month, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star spoke of her husband during an interview with People Magazine and had only good things to say.

“They broke the mold when they made Tom for sure,” she gushed. “Tom is an incredibly special human being. He’s not only a great husband — he’s also a great father, a great friend, a great mentor, and a hell of a f***ing lawyer. He’s so good.”

Also during the interview, Erika Girardi opened up about her early moments with Tom and the creation of her performer alter-ego, Erika Jayne.

“I lived Tom Girardi’s legal life with him first 10 years of our relationship,” she said. “I went to every legal organization, every event — all of those groups he belonged to and those speeches he gave.”

Then, Erika Girardi began to focus on her career as a performer and at her side was her supportive husband. As Girardi explained, she and Tom’s marriage works likely due to the fact that they allow one another to be strong in their chosen professions. She also said she and Tom love and support each other.

A post shared by Erika Jayne (@theprettymess) on Jan 26, 2017 at 8:45am PST

While Erika Girardi and her husband appear to be on good terms, the reality star sparked concern during an interview on Thursday. As some may have seen, Erika Girardi opened up about her recent breakdown on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and admitted that her emotional moment had nothing to do with her female co-stars.

“Yes, I got upset about something, and it’s something personal in my life. It has nothing to do with the women in the group,” Erika Girardi explained to TooFab on March 16. “You’re going to have to watch and see it… It’s very personal.”

In other Erika Girardi news, the reality star and performer will soon make her debut on ABC’s Dancing With the Stars. Weeks ago, after being tied to the series for weeks, Girardi was confirmed as a competitor and quickly began practicing her dance moves with her partner Gleb Savchenko.

Erika Girardi follows in the footsteps of several Real Housewives stars before her who appeared on the popular dancing competition series, including her own co-star, Lisa Vanderpump, who performed with the same partner during the show’s 16th season. As fans may recall, Vanderpump was eliminated during the show’s fourth week of competition.

To see more of Erika Girardi, tune into The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV and don’t miss her upcoming stint on Dancing With the Stars, which premieres on Monday night, March 20, at 8 p.m. on NBC.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]