Jinger Duggar Wears Shorts But Still Blogs About Family, Baby, And Courting News

Jinger Duggar has been under fire for breaking many of the Duggar family rules. During her courtship and engagement with Jeremy Vuolo, she was criticized for doing too much PDA and even venturing into the world of front hugs, which are banned for unmarried Duggars. Even after her wedding to Jeremy, she has been breaking rules, which raised the eyebrows of Jill & Jessa: Counting On fans.

Jinger Duggar followed Jeremy Vuolo and moved to Laredo, Texas, after the wedding so that he could pursue his work. The newlyweds have spent a large part of 2017 settling into their new lives together in the southern state, discussing their future together and what they plan in terms of starting a family.

“Well, I love kids. I’m excited for the future, when Jeremy and I are married, to start a family,” she said in August, according to In Touch Weekly.

“We haven’t talked about size, but I know we both love children,” Jeremy Vuolo added. “They’re a joy. We’ll have to see what the Lord provides.”

The fans of Jill & Jessa: Counting On also have been chiming in about whether Jinger should have a baby early in her marriage, like all her sisters have.

“These two have already been all over the world,” a commenter called Christine Schwarz Timchack wrote underneath one of Jinger’s pictures on Facebook. “It isn’t as though they have led a normal life. Not to mention, if they do have children I don’t think it will slow them down. They will just drag the baby wherever they go. They are a wonderful couple and maybe they want to start their family?? It really is up to them. They will pay their bills and raise their children properly and probably better than most people their age. So I think we should not judge them on when they start their family.”

People have been doubting her loyalty to her family principles when she took a picture with a fan in Texas. Duggar girls are famous for only wearing skirts and this time, Jinger was seen with her husband wearing shorts that exposed both of her knees.

One of the reasons that Jill & Jessa: Counting On fans were so honed in on Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo is because the show just wrapped up covering their recent wedding. They were the last couple to get married this past November and in the new season of the family’s TLC show, they were able to divulge on some of the details behind their wedding and honeymoon.

The biggest struggle that she has faced after the wedding was moving away from her family. Many of the Duggar girls choose to stay in Arkansas so they can have their parents nearby. Even Jill Duggar, whose husband works in El Salvador in missionary work, comes home for months at a time to make up for the lost bonding time.

But Jinger chose to move to Laredo, Texas, right after her wedding, spending her first Thanksgiving and Christmas away from the Duggars. When asked about how she is doing, she seemed largely positive, choosing to comment on how technology is keeping her from getting too sad.

“We FaceTime, and there’s always a family group message sharing what’s going on,” Jinger added. “It’s been joyous.”

Despite the fact that she is branching out to wearing shorts, that doesn’t mean that the 23-year-old Duggar is going to ditch her family values any time soon. Many of the posts on Jinger and Jeremy’s blog is about celebrating the courting news of her siblings, arrival of new babies, and engagement announcements. The last blog post contains a video of Jinger and Jeremy congratulating Joseph and Kendra, who started courting recently.

