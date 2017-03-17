Is Miranda Lambert Dissing Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani On Instagram?

Is Miranda Lambert taking aim at ex-husband Blake Shelton and girlfriend Gwen Stefani on Instagram with a cryptic diss by telling them to “get a grip?”

Miranda took to the social media site this week to share a very sweet photo of herself and boyfriend Anderson East sharing a kiss on stage, and the loved-up photo really has fans talking, especially when it comes to Lambert’s ex-husband’s recent public displays of affection with Gwen on The Voice.

Lambert captioned the sweet and pretty rare photo with Anderson with lyrics to Rod Stewart’s “Stay With Me,” writing, “‘For tonight you’re gonna stay with me’- Rod Stewart. #highwayvagabondtour #weshouldbefriends #weshouldbefringe #texasbama” as well as the hashtag causing controversy, “#getagrip.”

Miranda’s cozy photo with East seemed pretty innocent on the surface, though some fans noted that the flirty snap comes a whole lot of backlash from The Voice viewers who slammed Blake and Gwen for showing off some major PDA on the show, while Miranda could potentially have been referring to while taking aim at the couple’s very public flirting through the hashtag “#getagrip.”

Miranda didn’t explicitly mention Blake or Gwen in the caption, though Lambert’s fans were also quick to heap praise on the country star in the photo’s comments, unlike some of the more negative comments that have surrounded Shelton and Stefani’s recent flirting on The Voice.

“Best couple ever!!!” Instagram user @onecrazeeblonde wrote alongside Miranda’s kissing photo with Anderson, while @kaymaw added that Lambert and East were “Seriously the cutest ever.”

Miranda’s rare PDA photo with Anderson notably also came after a number of fans continued to throw Lambert’s name back in with Shelton’s amid the country star’s recent love-in with Gwen on Season 12 of The Voice, as Twitter user threw Miranda and Blake’s names back together on social media almost two years after their divorce.

“Will we ever know why Blake Shelton & Miranda Lambert broke up?” Twitter user @nessaagalindo recently tweeted out amid allegations Miranda’s kissing photo with Anderson may have been a sly diss aimed at her ex-husband Shelton, while @itsbrabetchhh added as Stefani and Shelton flirted on The Voice, “Miranda and Blake were a power couple I miss them.”

Miranda hasn’t spoken out amid allegations her Instagram photo may have been her way of throwing a subtle diss at Blake and Gwen amid their The Voice PDA drama and hasn’t confirmed if she was telling the couple to “get a grip” over their flirting on The Voice, though this isn’t the first time Lambert has been accused of throwing out a diss in Blake and Gwen’s direction in recent weeks.

Miranda was most recently accused of having throwing out a diss at her former husband after she took to social media to acknowledge her 2017 ACM Awards nominations amid a whole lot of backlash from Shelton’s fans after Blake surprisingly failed to gain a single nomination at the country award show set to take place next month.

While social media users accused the Academy of Country Music of picking sides in the wake of Lambert and Shelton’s 2015 divorce by heaping praise on the “Little Red Wagon” singer, Miranda was quick to praise the country music institution after learning last month that she’d earned six nominations to her former husband’s zero.

“Wanted to say how thankful I am to be nominated for the @ACMawards,” Lambert wrote on Twitter last month, which some Shelton and Stefani fans claimed was a diss after Miranda then added, “I love country music with all my [heart].”

The Blake diss allegations also came shortly after sources claimed that Lambert refused to do interviews ahead of the release of her 2016 album The Weight of These Wings, alleging that Miranda threw out a diss at her ex by accusing Blake and Gwen, who split with her husband Gavin Rossdale around the same time Shelton and Stefani announced their breakup, of using their relationship and failed marriages to sell albums.

Miranda turned down a number of interview invitations ahead of her big release according to a report by Fox News, who alleged that Lambert and instead wanted to “let the music do the talking” when it came to her and Blake’s divorce.

An insider alleged that Lambert then continued to diss her former husband and Stefani last year, reporting that Miranda supposedly told her team that “Gwen’s and Blake’s albums didn’t sell, and all they did was do press,” which is why she shied away from discussing her failed romance with Shelton to promote her most recent release.

Do you think Miranda Lambert’s kissing photo with boyfriend Anderson East was a subtle diss aimed at Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani?

