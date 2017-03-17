‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victoria And Billy Uncover Jack’s Secret?

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Victoria (Amelia Heinle) may have stumbled upon information about Jack (Peter Bergman) that she may be able to use against him. Victoria visits Mariah (Camryn Grimes) at GC Buzz to get a copy of a previous interview to show a potential Brash & Sassy client. What Victoria wasn’t expecting to see was unaired footage about a woman named Clarissa who accused Jack of sexual harassment.

The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Mariah transfers the interview for Victoria on a flash drive. That’s when she spots an interview labeled Jabot-Clarissa on the monitor. Soap Opera Digest suggests that Mariah tells her that it was an interview that never aired and was “supposed to thrown out.”

“Victoria is a Newman at heart, and we get to see her more devious side,” Young and the Restless showrunner, Mal Young said.

“Her curiosity is piqued because Mariah is acting so suspiciously.”

The wheels in Victoria’s head begin to turn, and she wonders if Jack was connected to the sexual harassment case. The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Mariah will be called away from Victoria side for a minute. Being a Newman, Victoria uses that time to transfer the file to her flash drive with the intent to watch to get dirt on Jack and quickly leaves.

When Victoria gets back to Brass & Sassy, she tells Billy (Jason Thompson) about the file that she “stole” from GC Buzz under Mariah’s nose. The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Billy was shocked by Victoria’s bold move.

“Billy is massively surprised, and kind of impressed that Victoria stole the video file,” Young explained.

“Billy likes it that Victoria is willing to bend the rules. She knows that she needs as much ammunition as possible if she is going to take on Jack Abbott. Jack opened the door to playing dirty, so Victoria walked right in.”

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that when Victoria and Billy see the video, they are shocked to learn that Clarissa is none other than Gloria (Judith Chapman). According to She Knows Soaps, their jaws drop when they hear Gloria accuse the Jabot CEO of sexually harassing her.

“Although Victoria came across the bombshell video file by accident, she wants to get the most impact out of it,” Mal Young shared.

“Billy is keen to see Jack get his comeuppance.”

The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Billy wants to go to Jabot and comfort his brother about what he learned, but Victoria thinks she has a better plan. She thinks that they should use the video to their advantage and has an idea how to make Jack pay.

“Though Billy should be the one wanting to get revenge, he lets Victoria take the lead on this one, and a plan unfolds from an unexpected source,” Young explained.

“Jack very well may be beat at his own game on this occasion.”

Even though the scoop Victoria learned is a juicy one, she still doesn’t know the whole truth, yet. The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that she hasn’t quite figured out that Jack and Gloria are an item and she is the woman that he is seeing.

The video gives her a starting point, but before she’s done with her investigation, Jack may not know what hit him.

The Young and the Restless fans, do you think Billy and Victoria will figure out the truth about Jack and Gloria’s relationship? Can Billy keep his mouth shut about what they learned to give Victoria plan time to work?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]