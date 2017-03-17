Ed Sheeran Songs Dominate Music Charts

Ed Sheeran songs from his new hit album ÷ (pronounced Divide) continue dominating music charts around the world.

As songs from Ed Sheeran’s new album seem to be blasting from literally everywhere – night clubs, shopping malls, and even public restrooms – the British redhead is smashing music records both inside and outside his native United Kingdom.

Ed Sheeran’s songs are currently controlling nine out of 10 spots in the U.K. charts, according to Forbes, which is something not many artists have accomplished in their lifetime.

While Ed Sheeran’s “Shape Of You” has topped both U.K. and U.S. music charts (not to mention other countries) for nine consecutive weeks now, the singer holds another eight spots within the top 10 thresholds in the U.K. chart. Ed Sheeran songs that smash the chart’s top three are “Shape Of You,” “Galway Girl,” and “Castle On The Hill,” which was released the same day the British singer dropped his chart-topper in January.

In fact, Ed Sheeran songs “Shape Of You” and “Castle On The Hill” debuted at No. 1 and No. 2 respectively, back in January, making Ed Sheeran the first artist in the U.K. to have two of his songs at the two top spots in their debut week.

Why Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” is one of the most dominant #Hot100 No. 1 hits of the last 25 years https://t.co/IToMC0zJ0h pic.twitter.com/0MyZNusksO — billboard (@billboard) March 17, 2017

Coldplay’s “Something Just Like This” prevented Ed Sheeran from becoming the first artist in music history to control the entire top 10 of the music chart. Coldplay’s hit song was placed at No. 7, down from No. 2 from the previous week.

In fact, Ed Sheeran is set to beat Adele’s record as the fastest-selling U.K. release ever, according to the Daily Mail. The “Shape Of You” hitmaker sold a whopping 432,000 copies of Divide within three days of its March 3 release.

Ed Sheeran’s songs with their catchy tunes have excellent chances of beating Adele’s 25 and Oasis’s Be Here Now, which currently hold the top with 800,000 copies each. In fact, Ed Sheeran is also taking over the dance world. The singer’s “Shape Of You” song has topped Billboard’s Dance Club Songs chart for two consecutive weeks now, becoming the first song to lead the chart for multiple weeks since last July, according to Billboard.

Why Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” has become a rare two-week No. 1 on Dance Club Songs chart https://t.co/Hyqy0Vd0WT pic.twitter.com/mznKZqC063 — billboard (@billboard) March 16, 2017

Ed Sheeran’s achievement is kind of a big deal since the Dance chart is known for its rapid turnover at the top. But Ed Sheeran’s songs from Divide– as with the album itself – seem dead-set on breaking any records standing in their way.

The last artist to top the Dance chart for multiple weeks was Calvin Harris with his hit song “This Is What You Came For” featuring Rihanna last July. The smash dance hit eventually became the chart’s No. 1 song of the entire year. While it’s too soon to tell if Ed Sheeran’s “Shape Of You” has what it takes to repeat Calvin Harris’ feat, his chances are looking pretty good given the huge success of his songs lately.

Interestingly, “Shape Of You” has become Ed Sheeran’s first Dance Club chart-topper and his second song ever to appear on the chart after his “Lay It All on Me” featuring Rudimental made it into the chart’s No. 38 spot in January last year.

Ed Sheeran’s songs inspired many leading club DJs and remixers to produce a variety of remixes, with Major Lazer, Galantis, and Jack Wins producing remixes for “Shape Of You” alone. In fact, the list of achievements for Ed Sheeran’s “Shape Of You” doesn’t end there. The chart-topper is twice as popular as this week’s No. 2 song – “Bad And Boujee” by Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert – in terms of chart points, which only 18 songs have managed to achieve in the past 25 years.

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/AP Images]