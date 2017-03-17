Camille Grammer To Rejoin ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Cast Full-Time?

Camille Grammer may finally be ready for her full-time return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

As the seventh season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills winds down, fans are wondering who will return, who will be added — and which past housewives may return to the show for its upcoming eighth season.

Although a Season 8 cast announcement likely won’t be made for several more months, Camille Grammer addressed the possibility of a return days ago.

“It’s something I’ve been toying with the last three years,” Camille Grammer told reporters, via People Magazine, on Saturday while attending the Family Equality Council’s 2017 Impact Awards in Los Angeles. “I’ve been asked. Maybe next year, we’ll see. You know, after the reunion and after this season, and after casting, we’ll see how they feel about it. We’ll be back and we can all discuss it.”

Camille Grammer was part of the full-time cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when the series first began airing in October 2010. At the time, Grammer was married to Frazier actor Kelsey Grammer, with whom she shares two children.

As fans will recall, Camille Grammer’s divorce from her former husband was chronicled on the show, and as she explained, living out her split as the cameras rolled was “very difficult” and she had a “tough time” during the early moments of her reality television career.

“Going through divorce while shooting a reality show is terrible. Divorce alone is a very hard thing to go through, and having the public weigh in on it makes it worse. It was very tough times for me,” she explained.

Camille Grammer appeared in a full-time role during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 1 and Season 2, but ahead of Season 3, she took a step back from the reality series and chose to appear only in a guest-starring role alongside her co-stars, including Kyle Richards and Lisa Vanderpump. Camille Grammer then left the series completely ahead of Season 4 before returning to her guest-starring role for Season 5.

While Camille Grammer has remained on the show for several seasons, she’s not 100 percent on board with the idea of returning full time when The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns to Bravo for Season 8.

“The pros and cons are: How much do I want the public to see my life? And also I have two children. I want to protect them from certain things; I’m a very protective mother,” Camille Grammer explained. “Maybe if I was married I’d do it. But as a single mom, I feel more exposed. I don’t have the support. I have a boyfriend, we just started dating the last several months. And again, do I want to throw him into the mix?”

“Oh my god, the craziness of it,” she proclaimed.

After posing alongside Kyle Richards and newbie Eden Sassoon at the Impact Awards, Camille Grammer took to Twitter, where she shared news of her possible return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills with fans, via re-tweet. She also acknowledged several of her fans’ thoughts about her return on the social media platform.

In addition to Camille Grammer’s own potential return to the spotlight, she’s also been on the sidelines as her daughter, Mason Grammer, pursues her modeling career. In recent social media posts, Grammer has given fans a behind the scenes look at her daughter’s recent performances on the runway for designer Malan Breton.

To see more of Camille Grammer and her co-stars, tune into new episodes of the seventh season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 7 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Robin Marchant/Getty Images]