Paige Nude Photo: WWE Star’s Naked Pictures, Sex Tape Allegedly Leak To Internet

Paige reportedly had nude photos and an alleged sex tape leak to the internet, with the WWE star appearing to become the latest victim of a new celebrity leak that has stretched across several days.

Reports on social media claim that private pictures and videos of the WWE star have leaked online, just two days after nude pictures of actresses Emma Watson and Amanda Seyfried reportedly leaked. There have been reports online of a larger hack that may have struck more than a dozen other celebrities, though there is not yet any proof to the allegations.

Paige’s name became a trending term on Twitter early on Friday, leading many fans to discover that someone had apparently leaked her private photos.

Many wrestling fans took to the internet to comment on the alleged nude photos of Paige, with many expressing sympathy for the WWE star.

If Paige from WWE really does have a sex tape leaked by someone then I feel bad for her honestly, she just can't catch a break. — London Thortvedt (@Tekkenismyworld) March 17, 2017

Apparently Paige from WWE has a sex tape being leaked. — Bruce Blitz (@BruceBlitz) March 17, 2017

The nude photos of Paige have not been confirmed to be authentic but would seem to fit with reports of a larger hack. Many likened the incident to a 2014 hack that targeted dozens of celebrities, including Kate Upton and Jennifer Lawrence. That incident led to widespread media coverage and eventually an FBI investigation.

Reports indicated that the hacker was able to access Apple’s iCloud backup platform for iOS devices, and an Apple report later stated that the hacker used something of an old-fashioned technique — either guessing the stars’ passwords or tricking them into giving up the passwords.

“After more than 40 hours of investigation, we have discovered that certain celebrity accounts were compromised by a very targeted attack on user names, passwords and security questions, a practice that has become all too common on the Internet,” Apple noted in its analysis. “None of the cases we have investigated has resulted from any breach in any of Apple’s systems including iCloud or Find my iPhone. We are continuing to work with law enforcement to help identify the criminals involved.”

The investigation led to the arrest and conviction of a Pennsylvania man.

Details around the latest alleged hack are still emerging. Representatives for Emma Watson confirmed that she did have private pictures stolen and distributed, but said reports that she appeared nude were false. Amanda Seyfried is also pursuing legal action for the leaked photos, USA Today reported.

“In Seyfried’s case, the actress was photographed in intimate situations with a former boyfriend and the photos were leaked to the website Celebrity Jihad, which traffics in nude celebrity photos, both real and Photoshopped. In a letter obtained by TMZ Thursday, her attorneys threatened legal action against the site unless they were removed immediately and demanded that the site preserve evidence of the photos and any correspondence pertaining to their use or distribution.”

Many WWE fans feared that the leaked nude photos and alleged sex tape would lead to Paige being released, as she has reportedly been on strained terms with the company. There were no reports from within the WWE that she might be on the chopping block, however.

But many other fans have raced to her defense, noting that Paige and the other celebrities targeted in the nude photo leaks are victims and that the pictures should not be shared or celebrated.

So far, Paige has not commented publicly on the alleged nude photos or sex tape leak.

[Featured Image by Joachim Sielski/Getty Images]