‘RHOA’ Season 9 Reunion Show: ‘Holy S**t! Some Stuff Came Out,’ Says Andy Cohen

It looks as if the Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 9 reunion show is one for the books. Right after hosting the reunion show on Thursday night, Andy Cohen gave a reaction that made it clear the latest reunion show is so shocking and dramatic that even he, who has hosted every Real Housewives reunion show for all of the cities over the past decade, was stunned.

Andy posted a short clip of himself walking away from the set after filming wrapped up late at night. Looking very tired, Andy used an expletive to convey how explosive the reunion was. He revealed that some secrets, or at least information that viewers have yet to know about, came out during the taping.

“It’s about 11 o’clock. We just wrapped. Holy s**t! [Nodding and looking stunned] Some stuff came out today. Yup.”

What was the information that came out and who was it about? It could have concerned the allegations that have been thrown around between Kandi Burruss, Phaedra Parks, and Porsha Williams this past season. On Friday morning, a blogger, via an Instagram post that used photos from last season’s reunion show, reported that it got heated when Kandi confronted Phaedra and Porsha, who call themselves “Frick and Frack,” about what they said about her.

Kandi’s assistant and good friend, Carmon Cambrice, wrote on social media that an “atomic bomb” was dropped. She also hinted that viewers will see Kandi vindicated, perhaps in regards to her claims about Porsha and/or Phaedra, by stating that viewers can expect “what was right in front of [their] faces the entire time” to come out.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kandi promised viewers several weeks ago that she’ll let Phaedra have it at the Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 9 reunion show for claiming that she and her husband, Todd Tucker, had threesomes with Shamea Morton, a claim that Porsha didn’t deny.

Indeed, Kandi was positioned to face off against former friend Phaedra and Phaedra’s defender, Porsha, at the reunion show. Prior to the reunion filming, Bravo released the taping’s seating chart, showing, from closest to furthest to Andy on one side, Kandi, Kenya Moore, and Cynthia Bailey. On the other couch sat Phaedra, Porsha, and Sheree Whitfield.

Some photos of the women and the set have already come out. One photo shows that Porsha went with very short hair and a low-cut, shimmery peach gown.

Kenya’s hair was styled into a wavy, short bob. She wore a low-cut, sparkly gold number.

While both Porsha and Kenya went with short hair, Kandi opted for very long hair extensions that went down past her waist.

Host Andy Cohen also posted a photo of himself waiting for the women to arrive on the set and a housewives’ foot.

Another photo shows that the set for the Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 9 reunion show featuring Kandi Burruss, Phaedra Parks, Porsha Williams, Kenya Moore, Sheree Whitfield, and Cynthia Bailey was decked out in warm shades of gold.

