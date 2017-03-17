Kendall Jenner’s Reported Net Worth After Model Was Burglarized

Kendall Jenner’s net worth is on everyone’s minds. She has turned from a reality star to fashion model in just a few short years. She has a reported net worth of $18 million, which is expected to rise thanks to her fashion and beauty campaigns as well as her appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

However, according to a report via the Sun, the 21-year-old model is reported to be worth much more than that. Jenner has been modeling since she was 14-years-old. KUWTK gave her a platform and made her family a household name. Last year, Jenner walked the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show for the second time.

Kendall quickly became an Instagram sensation, “it” girl, and supermodel with her over 76.2 million followers. She leads the pack of supermodels, which also includes Gigi and Bella Hadid, Cara Delevingne, and Hailey Baldwin. The young models have been thrust into the spotlight thanks to their famous families. Kendall is the daughter of Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner and the younger half-sister of Kim Kardashian-West.

She grew up in the spotlight thanks to the long-running E! series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Kendall has a younger sister, Kylie, who has been growing her empire with her Kylie Cosmetics line. In the past few years, Kendall has modeled for high-fashion brands such as Alexander Wang, Balmain, Chanel, Diane von Furstenberg, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, Givenchy, Karl Lagerfeld, Michael Kors, Oscar de la Renta, and Vera Wang.

She has also appeared on countless magazine covers and editorials for Elle, GQ, Harper’s Bazaar, Love Magazine, Marie Claire, Vanity Fair, and Vogue. Last year, Jenner landed her first-ever American Vogue cover on the September 2016 issue.

It’s reported that Jenner has a net worth of $90 million, which is likely to be from her endorsements with Calvin Klein, Chanel, Estee Lauder, Fendi, La Perla, and Marc Jacobs. She has climbed the ranks of fashion and made money by collaborating with a large variety of brands and companies.

It also doesn’t hurt that the Kardashian-Jenner clan comes from money. Their combined net worth is around $185 million. Their net worth has been built on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians franchise. Back in 2015, they landed a $100 million deal with E!, which gave the network rights to distribute the series for four more years. While some have argued that the Kardashians have been on TV too long, it looks like they’re not going away anytime soon.

This report comes on the heels of Kendall Jenner’s robbery. Her Hollywood Hills home was burglarized. TMZ reported that the thieves took off with $200,000 worth of stolen items, which the Los Angeles Police Department would not confirm. They only told E! News that they responded to a call at 1:15 a.m. Thursday, March 16, but would not confirm if the call came from Kendall’s home.

An inside source told E! News that the model left her home around noon and didn’t return until 8 p.m. that night. She didn’t enter her bedroom until after 1 a.m. when she noticed that some of her jewelry and belongings were missing.

Kendall called the cops, who responded quickly to the scene. Sources told TMZ there was no sign of forced entry and no suspects.

The robbery comes just five months after Kim Kardashian was bound, gagged, and robbed at gunpoint at her Parisian hotel room. She lost over $5.6 million worth of jewelry, including her $4 million Lorraine Schwarz diamond engagement ring from husband Kanye West. The robbery was part of a large heist, and the criminals remained at large for three months. Back in January, police charged 10 people in connection with the robbery.

Kendall Jenner has been in fear for her life after an alleged stalker showed up to her driveway after she purchased the Hollywood Hills home last year. Law enforcement found that a growing number of celebrities have been burglarized this year, and it’s become a bigger problem thanks to social media.

