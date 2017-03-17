‘Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Marie Was ‘Sad’ & ‘Depressed’ After Mike Shay Divorce

Scheana Marie was reportedly “sad” and “depressed” after splitting from Mike Shay at the end of last year.

During a new interview, Scheana Marie’s co-star and friend, Jeremy Madix, the brother of her longtime friend Ariana Madix, opened up about the reality star’s post-split demeanor and revealed his thoughts about her new boyfriend, Robert Parks Valletta, who she began dating weeks after announcing her plans for divorce.

“I guess the most important thing is after her and [Mike] Shay had their little thing, she was extremely upset for a while,” he revealed to Radar Online on March 17. “I felt really bad for her. She’s like a sister to me, so it’s just good to see her happy again and smiling again and living life instead of being at home sad and depressed.”

Scheana Marie and Mike Shay confirmed their plans for divorce in early December of last year after months of rumors regarding their impending split.

Weeks after Scheana Marie and Mike Shay’s split was announced, the Vanderpump Rules star turned up on Valletta’s Instagram page and weeks later, their relationship was confirmed.

“She’s good and I’m happy for her,” Madix told Radar Online. “If he can do that for her, then he’s alright in my eyes… He seems nice.”

In February, after sharing posts of her boyfriend on Snapchat, Scheana Marie was at Valletta’s side during the premiere of Bronzeville and later attended an OK! Magazine party with the actor. Although Scheana Marie and her boyfriend didn’t walk the red carpet at the OK! Magazine party, they were photographed on the red carpet at the Bronzeville premiere and confirmed their relationship status to press for the very first time at the event.

While Scheana Marie and Mike Shay are still together on the currently airing episodes of Vanderpump Rules, their relationship will soon be seen coming to an end and next year, if Valletta agrees, he will be featured alongside his SUR waitress girlfriend.

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine at the iHeart Radio Music Awards earlier this month, Scheana Marie opened up about her new boyfriend and his reality television future.

“I’m really good, I’m in a very good place. Definitely better than I was last year, so, I’m really happy,” she explained. “[Robert]’s just an amazing person. Hopefully we get picked up and he films next season and you’ll get to see that.”

“He’s a really great guy. We met 10 years ago— he was working the door at a club I used to go to all the time. He asked me out and I said no, and then eventually I said yes,” she continued. “Timing didn’t work out, but we’re giving it a shot. We’ll see. We’re taking things very slow.”

As for his upcoming stint on Vanderpump Rules, Scheana Marie couldn’t exactly confirm that he would be seen on the show’s upcoming sixth season, but she did say she would be fine with whatever he decides.

“Ultimately, it’ll be his decision,” she explained. “If we’re still together come May and if he wants to, he’s welcome to; if he doesn’t, I’m OK with that… It will not be to the level of the other guys on the show. He’s a very busy man. He has more than one job and won’t have time for all of our drama.”

To see more of Scheana Marie and her co-stars, including her soon-to-be ex-husband Mike Shay, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 5 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

