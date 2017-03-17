Is Shemar Moore Returning To ‘Criminal Minds’ For The Season Finale?

It seems that the secret is out for the season finale of Criminal Minds: Shemar Moore will be back, but that begs another question, for how long? The Criminal Minds/Shemar Moore partnership worked well for years, but can it work again and enough to give ratings the needed boost?

Like all dramas, when certain characters leave, there is a void, like in the case of Sandra Oh on Grey’s Anatomy, reports the Inquisitr. It’s been years since Sandra Oh left Grey’s Anatomy, and yet fans regularly ask when her character, Dr. Cristina Yang, will be back on Grey’s Anatomy. Like Criminal Minds, Grey’s Anatomy took a ratings hit when two of its main characters exited stage left, but they managed to bounce back with the addition of new eye candy, but will that plan work for Criminal Minds?

BOOM ???? ???? My secret is out !!!! I'm excited to say….Your Baby Boy will be back to play with my Criminal Minds family for the season 12 Finale!! ???????????????????????????????????????? Make sure to tune in!!!!! …. Full article on my FB Page!! A post shared by Shemar Moore (@shemarfmoore) on Mar 16, 2017 at 12:19pm PDT

In reference to Criminal Minds, Shemar Moore announced on social media today that he is indeed coming back for the season finale and not the series finale, which is good news, because it means at this time, Criminal Minds isn’t canceled, says Page Six.

But the team of Criminal Minds and Shemar Moore as FBI Agent Derek Morgan are back together to reunite with the team and give a shot in the arm to the BAU.

“My secret is out!!!! I’m excited to say your Baby Boy will be back to play with my Criminal Minds family for the season 12 Finale!!”

But Deadline is making it clear that the reunion of Shemar Moore/Criminal Minds will be short-lived. The official statement is that Moore is coming back to Criminal Minds as a guest star only on May 10, and fans should not expect him back for Season 13. However, some details about the where, when, and why have leaked about the Criminal Minds/Shemar Moore reunion.

“In the episode, Morgan brings the BAU a lead in the case against serial killer and escaped convict Mr. Scratch, who has wreaked havoc on the team all season.”

But fans of Shemar Moore know that even though he has loyalty to Criminal Minds (he is an original Criminal Minds cast member and has been in 251 episodes) he left the series to “try new things.” But Moore hasn’t gone far, as he is making his debut on a new CBS series, S.W.A.T., where he will also serve as a producer on the project.

Late Night Reflecting… Peaceful.. Always Dreaming…eyes closed or eyes open…. Sleep with The Angels… or… Have a feel good day… Baby Boy Out ✌????????????????????????????❤️ A post shared by Shemar Moore (@shemarfmoore) on Jan 27, 2017 at 12:21am PST

But as evidenced by Shemar Moore, Criminal Minds seems to have an open-door policy for certain former stars of the show, says CBS News. For example, Paget Brewster has recently returned to the show and had a whole back story about what her character, Emily Prentiss, has been doing while away from the BAU.

“She’s been running Interpol for four years, and now it’s just really nice to be back on the team full-time. So far, they’ve made [Prentiss] powerful and good at the job and invested.”

But while others are welcome to come and go, Thomas Gibson, who played Aaron Hotchner on Criminal Minds, shouldn’t be waiting by the phone for his callback after dramatically exiting the show.

Are you a fan of Shemar Moore? Do you think the team of Shemar Moore/Criminal Minds will ever get back together full-time?

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images]