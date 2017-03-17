WWE News: WWE Takes Shot At CM Punk, Ignores He Existed At ‘WrestleMania’

As different superstars have arrived and departed WWE, some of the relationships have been quite destroyed and seemingly beyond repair. While there are those who would go as far as to “never say never” in the world of professional wrestling, there is always a first time for everything. Fans know that WWE and CM Punk ended on horrible terms, but this latest shot by the company is one that is quite humorous more than anything.

With just a little over two weeks until WrestleMania 33, The Undertaker is preparing to take on Roman Reigns in a match that fans may or may not be thrilled about. There have been a lot of matches for The Undertaker at the biggest event over the years, and there was even one where he took on CM Punk.

As pointed out by PW Mania, though, WWE isn’t really doing anyone any favors in looking up the history of that match. As a matter of fact, they are kind of taking a shot at CM Punk and forgetting that he was ever there.

The official website of WWE recently posted a poll asking fans what their favorite WrestleMania match involving The Undertaker is. The poll starts out with his first ever match at the big pay-per-view which was against Jimmy Snuka at WrestleMania VII.

As of now, the last option to choose is his Hell in a Cell match against Shane McMahon from last year’s event. Each option to choose has the event listed and the name of his opponent next to it. Well, each option has the event listed, but there is one choice that does not have an opponent name — and it’s actually just left blank.

That event would be WrestleMania XXIX, which is when The Undertaker faced CM Punk.

WrestleMania XXVIII – vs. Triple H

WrestleMania XXIX

WrestleMania XXX – vs. Brock Lesnar

WrestleMania 31 – vs. Bray Wyatt

WrestleMania 32 – vs. Shane McMahon

After the ugly break-up between CM Punk and WWE, the bridges were not only burned but the ashes were thrown into the river. It really seemed as if the two would never work with one another again, and there is still that possibility of the ties being completely severed forever.

Of course, this shot taken by WWE at CM Punk isn’t a harsh one, as it is more humorous than anything else. Still, one has to notice that the person making this poll had to go out of their way to make sure he was stricken from existence.

It isn’t as if all references of CM Punk were taken off of the official WWE website. He is still featured in recaps and past events, and he’s even still in the “Alumni Section” which is more than can be said for Hulk Hogan and Chris Benoit.

All in all, this is just a playful shot at CM Punk, but WWE is not really of the mindset that he even needs to be mentioned at all. As the Inquisitr reported, The Rock recently tried delivering a FaceTime call to Punk while in the Monday Night Raw ring after the show went off the air.

Even though the company’s cameras were not rolling, WWE executives were not thrilled with The Rock’s actions, as they would rather not bring up CM Punk at all.

For some, they may see this poll on WWE’s website and take it for nothing more than a cheap shot and a funny little shot in CM Punk’s direction. Others may take it as a sign that the former champion will never step foot in a WWE ring again even if his career in UFC doesn’t end up panning out. It is easy to look back and see that Punk took on The Undertaker at WrestleMania XXIX, but the company isn’t going to make it easy for you to find that info.

[Featured Image by WWE]