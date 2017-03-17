Daly City, California J.C. Penney store.
News

J.C. Penney Closings: Retailer announces locations of shuttered stores

J.C. Penney, on Friday, announced the locations of 138 stores it will close in June.

The closings will span 41 states and displace more than 5,000 workers. The news follows a previously released plan J. C. Penney says will help it shrink its footprint in order to navigate changes in the retail industry.

Liquidation sales will begin April 17. Some of the workers affected by the closings will be offered transfer opportunities in J.C. Penney’s remaining 900 stores. Others will be offered severance and retirement packages as well as placement services like resume building and interview training.

“It became apparent to us that our footprint was too large,” Penney CEO Marvin Ellison said in a statement last month. “The closures will allow us to raise the overall brand standard of J.C. Penney.”

According to Reuters, the closings will come with annual cost savings of about $200 million. However, J.C. Penney would pay current-year pre-tax charges of $225 million before actual savings would be realized.

The company’s website will continue to offer a full line of products.

J.C. Penney now joins a growing list of retailers to close a significant number of stores. Sears and Kmart, in January, announced the closings 150 locations while Macy’s is closing 68 brick-and-mortar stores.

J.C. Penney was founded in 1902 by James Cash Penney, who grew the company into 34 locations by 1912. By the early ’40s, J.C. Penney boasted 1,600 stores nationwide.

Wal-Mart founder Sam Walton began his retail career with J.C. Penney.

Following is a complete list of J.C. Penney stores set to close in June. See if a store in your town is on the list.

Alabama
Auburn Mall, Auburn
Tannehill Promenade, Bessemer
Gadsden Mall,Gadsden
Jasper Mall, Jasper

Arkansas
Military Plaza, Benton
Chickasaw Plaza, Blytheville

Arizona
Riverview Mall, Bullhead City

California
Downtown Bishop, Bishop
Sunwest Plaza, Lodi
The Village at Orange, Orange
Hilltop Mall, Richmond

Colorado
Fort Morgan
Glenwood Springs Mall, Glenwood Springs
St. Vrain Centre, Longmont
Broadway Plaza, Sterling

Connecticut
Connecticut Post Mall, Milford

Florida
Jacksonville Regional Shopping Center, Jacksonville
Palatka Mall, Palatka

Georgia
Dublin Mall, Dublin
Macon Mall, Macon
Milledgeville Mall, Milledgeville
Gateway Plaza, Thomasville
Tifton Mall, Tifton

Iowa
Decorah
Crossroads Mall, Fort Dodge
Penn Central Mall, Oskaloosa
Quincy Place, Ottumwa

Idaho
Snake River Plaza, Burley

Illinois
Eastland Mall, Bloomington
Fulton Square, Canton
Village Square Mall, Effingham
Macomb
Peru Mall, Peru
Northland Mall, Sterling
Centerpointe of Woodridge, Woodridge

Indiana
FairOaks Mall, Columbus
Connersville Plaza, Connersville
Huntington Plaza, Huntington
Jasper Manor Center, Jasper
Logansport Mall, Logansport

Kansas
Chanute Square, Chanute
Downtown Great Bend
Hutchinson Mall, Hutchinson
Lawrence
Winfield Plaza, Winfield

Louisiana
Cortana Mall, Baton Rouge
Park Terrace, DeRidder
North Shore Square, Slidell

Massachusetts
Berkshire Mall, Lanesborough

Maryland
Easton Marketplace, Easton

Maine
Rockland Plaza, Rockland

Michigan
Lakeview Square Mall, Battle Creek
Delta Plaza, Escanaba
Westshore Mall, Holland
Copper Country Mall, Houghton
Birchwood Mall, Kingsford
Midland Mall, Midland
Cascade Crossings, Sault Ste. Marie

Minnesota
Central Lakes Crossing, Baxter
Five Lakes Centre, Fairmont
Faribo West Mall, Faribault
Irongate Plaza, Hibbing
Hutchinson Mall, Hutchinson
Red Wing Mall, Red Wing
Downtown Thief River Falls
Winona

Missouri
Maryville Center, Maryville

Mississippi
Leigh Mall, Columbus
Southgate Plaza, Corinth
Greenville Mall, Greenville
Bonita Lakes Mall, Meridian
Oxford Mall, Oxford

Montana
Capital Hill Mall, Helena
Sidney

North Carolina
Albemarle Crossing, Albemarle
Boone Mall, Boone
Eastridge Mall, Gastonia
Blue Ridge Mall, Hendersonville
Monroe Crossing, Monroe
Becker Village Mall, Roanoke Rapids

North Dakota
Prairie Hills Mall, Dickinson
Buffalo Mall, Jamestown
Downtown Wahpeton, Wahpeton

Nebraska
Fremont Mall, Fremont
Downtown McCook
Platte River Mall, North Platte

New Jersey
Rio Grande Plaza, Rio Grande

Nevada
The Boulevard, Las Vegas

New York
Dunkirk-Fredonia Plaza, Dunkirk
Westfield Sunrise, Massapequa
Palisades Center. West Nyack

Ohio
Findlay Village Mall, Findlay
New Towne Mall, New Philadelphia
Richmond Town Square, Richmond Heights
St. Mary’s Square, St. Marys

Oklahoma
Altus Plaza, Altus
Ne-Mar Shopping Center, Claremore
Ponca Plaza, Ponca City
Pioneer Square Shopping Center, Stillwater

Oregon
Downtown Astoria
Grants Pass Shopping Center, Grants Pass
Downtown La Grande
Downtown Pendleton
The Dalles Main Street, The Dalles

Pennsylvania
Columbia Mall, Bloomsburg
Clearfield Mall, Clearfield
King of Prussia Mall, King of Prussia
Philadelphia Mills, Philadelphia
Bradford Towne Centre, Towanda
Lycoming Mall, Pennsdale
Willow Grove Park, Willow Grove

South Carolina
Citadel Mall, Charleston
Town ‘N Country, Easley

South Dakota
Palace Mall, Mitchell
Northridge Plaza, Pierre
Watertown Mall, Watertown
Yankton Mall, Yankton

Tennessee
Greeneville Commons, Greeneville
Knoxville Center, Knoxville
County Market Place, Union City

Texas
Athens Village Shopping Center, Athens
Borger Shopping Plaza, Borger
Heartland Mall, Early
Downtown El Paso
Marshall Mall, Marshall
Downtown McAllen
University Mall, Nacogdoches
King Plaza Shopping Center, Seguin
Bosque River Center, Stephenville

Virginia
New River Valley Mall, Christiansburg
Tanglewood Mall, Roanoke

Washington
Pilchuck Landing, Snohomish

Wisconsin
Pine Tree Mall, Marinette
Marshfield Mall, Marshfield
Richland Square Shopping Center, Richland Center
Rapids Mall, Wisconsin Rapids

West Virginia
Foxcroft Towne Center, Martinsburg

Wyoming
Downtown Sheridan

[Featured Image by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images]

Comments