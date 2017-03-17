Chris Brown Gets Checked By Neymar After Following Bruna Marquezine On IG

Chris Brown may have recently blasted social media users for showing a growing interest in his dating life, but it looks like Breezy’s Instagram habits are drawing attention from more than just his followers on the social media site. On Friday, Chris Brown was confronted by football star Neyman da Silva, more commonly known as Neymar Jr., after reportedly following the Brazilian soccer star’s girlfriend, Bruna Marquezine, on Instagram.

The exchange between Chris Brown and Neymar began early Friday morning after one observant blogger pointed out that Breezy had followed Bruna Marquezine, as well as singer Anitta and blogger Camila Coelho, on Instagram, thus prompting a reply from Neymar in response to Breezy’s decision to follow the actress on the social media site.

“If he wants to talk to Bruna, just call me in private,” Neymar Jr. explained via a comment on the blog’s post, Globo.com reports.

Neymar continued with the message, “Chris, the only Brown I know is Carlinhos,” before concluding with the hashtag, “Only in review.”

Currently, Chris Brown has yet to reply to Neymar’s request for a “private” chat regarding his girlfriend Bruna Marquezine, however, the singer recently took to Instagram to blast social media users who continue to show a vested interest in his dating life while suggesting that he’ll “be seen with whoever [he] wants to be seen with.”

Earlier this month, Chris Brown took to Instagram to share a series of videos in which he combatted recent reports of drug abuse and allegations of displaying violent behavior towards his employees while also dispelling interest surrounding his on-again, off-again relationship with Karrueche Tran as well as rumored girlfriends Krista Santiago and Vanessa Vargas.

In his first video, Chris Brown urged fans to remain skeptical of recent news reports that suggest that he’s struggling with drug addiction by pointing out that the timing of these reports tends to coincide with his announcements concerning a new album release or tour.

“Y’all got to stop with this angry s***,” Chris Brown began in his video, “going through drugs and all this other s***. I’m tired of reading about some s*** as soon as I got something popping.”

Breezy continued, “As soon as I wanna promote a tour or party, a f****** album, anything, y’all bring up something.”

Meanwhile, in his second video, Chris Brown addressed the media’s continued interest in his dating life while noting that people continually criticize him for being seen with a variety of girls since splitting from ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran in 2015.

“Y’all are concerned with what girl I’m talking to or what person I’m dating or who I’m seeing…I’ll be seen with whoever I want to be seen with,” Chris Brown explained in his Instagram Live video.

“People can be who they want to be,” the “Party” singer added before showing off several of his custom-made foreign cars, “I am not hurting out here, trust me.”

Similarly, Chris Brown recently made headlines regarding his former relationship with ex Karrueche Tran after reports surfaced suggesting that the actress is seeking an extension on her current restraining order against the singer on grounds that Brown has been violent towards her in the past and has communicated threats to her since their split two years ago.

While Brown has remained relatively quiet on social media since the news of Tran’s restraining order against him surfaced last month, the singer did encourage haters to “grow up” and move beyond the news in a recent Instagram comment captured by Baller Alert on the social media site.

“Not wit da extras,” Chris Brown began in response to the blog’s post. “Hope y’all have a good day *praying hands emoji* *heart emoji*. I wish the best for her as well as everyone who is so invested in this negative s***.”

