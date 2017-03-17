Brad Pitt’s ‘Allied’ Costar Marion Cotillard Shading Angelina After Affair Rumor

Marion Cotillard may have just shaded Angelina Jolie on social media. The actress, who was rumored to be having an affair with Brad Pitt on the set of Allied, recently shared some pics that showed off a new set of plump lips – reminiscent of Angelina Jolie. Was she throwing shade at the Tomb Raider star?

Life & Style reports that the French actress displayed her exaggerated lips while wearing a low-cut button down. The photos were posted to promote Cotillard’s newest film, Rock’n Roll, with her longtime boyfriend, Guillaume Canet. The movie is a comedy that features the actors playing caricatures of themselves.

…Rock'n'roll #rocknrolllefilm @guillaumecanetofficiel ???????????? A post shared by @marioncotillard on Mar 6, 2017 at 3:05pm PST

Cotillard and Canet have joined forces in the past. In 2003, the pair appeared in Love Me If You Dare and worked together on the 2009 film The Last Flight. They started dating in 2007 and share one child together – five-year-old Marcel. Cotillard and Canet are expecting a new baby this year.

The actress was forced to come clean about her new pregnancy after the cheating rumors with Pitt hit a high-point. In a special statement, Cotillard admitted that the reports were starting to affect loved ones, and she felt the need to speak out.

“Firstly, many years ago, I met the man of my life, father of our son and of the baby we are expecting,” she said. “He is my love, my best friend, the only one that I need. Secondly, to those who have indicated that I am devastated, I am very well thank you. This crafted conversation isn’t distressing… Finally, I do very much wish that Angelina and Brad, both whom I deeply respect, will find peace in this very tumultuous moment.”

@alliedmovie A post shared by @marioncotillard on Nov 22, 2016 at 6:05pm PST

The rumors clearly had a negative impact on Cotillard’s life, but it isn’t clear if her recent social media activity was a slam against Jolie. According to Page Six, Cotillard and Pitt had an affair while working on the set of their recent film, Allied.

Insiders claim that Jolie hired a private investigator to keep an eye on Brad Pitt. The private eye witnessed Pitt engaging in risky behavior when the cameras weren’t rolling, including getting caught up with Russian hookers and hard drugs.

Both parties have vehemently denied the cheating rumors. In fact, sources told Gossip Cop that Jolie never thought Pitt cheated with Cotillard. Not only were the rumors of an affair untrue, but they also didn’t lead to Jolie and Pitt’s divorce.

That hasn’t, of course, stopped the rumors from piling up. According to Yahoo, Jolie thought Pitt was having affairs with multiple women, not just Cotillard. An insider claims that Jolie was fine dealing with Pitt’s infidelity, but when Cotillard was thrown into the mix, she couldn’t take it any longer.

“Ange could handle him having flings with random women who posed no real threat to her,” the source revealed. “But this would look like she was being replaced.”

Jolie allegedly compiled evidence against Pitt and confronted him last summer. Pitt supposedly admitted to some of the things Jolie uncovered, and their divorce ensued. There’s no telling what kind of dirt Jolie dug up, but some of it might be revealed in a documentary about their split.

Noted celebrity writer Ian Halperin is coming out with a bombshell documentary, titled Brangelina: The Untold Story, which threatens to reveal the truth behind the shocking breakup. Halperin claims that Jolie and Pitt were headed for a split as early as 2015. Even more surprising, it was Pitt who wanted out of the relationship.

Pitt allegedly threatened to go public with the split, which prompted Jolie to act first. She filed for divorce in September and has yet to reach a custody agreement with Pitt.

[Featured Image by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images]