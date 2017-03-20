Selena Gomez Bares Booty, Allegedly Acting ‘So Crazy,’ Drinking & Partying

Selena Gomez has become famous for her Instagram popularity. And the “Kill ‘Em With Kindness” singer is giving her fans another reason to follow her by baring her booty in a sexy photo. But Gomez’s new sexy picture comes amid reported concern that she is allegedly acting “crazy” and partying as well as drinking, according to a new report.

Selena has been open about taking time off from her career to get help for symptoms related to her lupus diagnosis, including anxiety and panic. But In Touch told readers that Gomez’s actions since her return from rehab are concerning, allegedly including overdoing it when it comes to “partying.”

An insider told In Touch that Selena and her new boyfriend, The Weeknd, partied long hours during his world tour.

“She drank nonstop throughout his Paris concert.”

The source also revealed that Gomez and The Weeknd, along with two other pals, “basically spent the entire night awake so they could party.” Consequently, the insider expressed concern that The Weeknd “doesn’t seem to be a great influence” on Selena.

“You would think if your girlfriend just came out of rehab, you would discourage partying, but that hasn’t been the case,” added the source.

The publication noted that Gomez’s representative said the songstress’s stay in rehab was not related to substance abuse. But in August, a source told the magazine that what led up to Selena’s stay in rehab had caused worries for her loved ones and that she struggled during her stay in rehab.

“First she gets depressed, then has massive anxiety, then starts drinking and partying way too hard, then goes into denial and finally has a breakdown,” said the insider.

“If anyone knew how bad she was, they’d be in shock,” said an insider of her stay in rehab.

Gomez “absolutely hated it” in rehab, according to the insider, who elaborated on Selena’s alleged feelings about the treatment center.

“[Rehab] felt like hell.”

While the reportedly tough times in rehab are over, the source also revealed that Gomez has earned concern for almost sabotaging her romance with The Weeknd. Her friends are worried that it is “only a matter of time” before her romance with her new boyfriend “ends in tears,” according to the insider.

In addition, the source said that Selena’s pals are “concerned” about her “self-sabotaging ways,” noting that she allegedly was anxious that The Weeknd would cheat during his tour.

“Selena’s acting so crazy that he’s starting to have second thoughts about their relationship.”

As a result, the insider also claimed that The Weeknd is beginning to feel as if Gomez has “suffocated” him. Although he reportedly “likes” Selena, “he feels like she’s moving way too quickly,” added the source.

But Gomez didn’t show any concerns about her romance in a new sexy photo on Instagram. Hopping on a bike, Selena bared her booty in her hot photo, noted ComicBook.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Mar 17, 2017 at 10:21am PDT

Gomez earned more than 6,000,000 likes in just two days for her racy pose, flaunting her fit figure as she sat perched on the bike. It’s one of a series of new photos that show just how she became the most followed person on Instagram.

And while Gomez is garnering those likes for her booty beauty, she also has expressed her desire to back off from the spotlight. That confession comes in the wake of her rehab stay and reported return to the studio to immerse herself in new music. Selena began by emphasizing her appreciation for the positive elements in her life.

“Look, I love what I do, and I’m aware of how lucky I am.”

Despite that appreciation, however, Gomez admitted that she “just really can’t wait for people to forget about me.” She recalls that she “freaked out” when she learned that she had become the most followed person on Instagram to the point where she felt addicted.

“It’s what I woke up to and went to sleep to,” admitted Selena.

Calling herself “an addict,” the singer also shared that she felt as if the obsession with Instagram “was putting things in my head that I didn’t want to care about.”

